Flipboard Joins Forces With Communities For Its Photography Destination: Zenfolio, History Club, PhotowalksTV and More

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Flipboard kicks off a new partnership with Zenfolio, an online community of 500,000 professional photographers that showcase their commercial work to sell their photos and services. Zenfolio brings its vast library of quality content for photographers to Flipboard, while offering its members new ways to broaden the reach of their portfolios. This is the latest in a string of community-focused collaborations Flipboard is engaging in to bolster its destination for photography enthusiasts.

Flipboard also joined efforts with History Club, Jason Steinhauer's popular club on Clubhouse, for a new cross-platform conversation series about history and photography. Clubhouse provides the audio experience and Flipboard houses companion collections, curated by Steinhauer, that allow listeners to go deeper on each subject in their own time. The next conversation will take place on February 24 about civil rights photography, and the topic for March 24 is women's suffrage photography. The first conversation took place last week, about Holocaust photography, with special guest Michael Glickman.

Moreover, Flipboard is working with PhotowalksTV, a streaming travel photography series on YouTube hosted by former USA TODAY columnist Jefferson Graham. Besides sponsoring the third season of PhotowalksTV, Flipboard co-hosted an in-person photo walk for photo enthusiasts in San Francisco that got so many signups Flipboard added a second session for the overflow. Participants shared their photos to a Group Magazine on Flipboard, creating a collection of imagery of each walk.

Photography Community on Flipboard

Collaborations with community members are an essential part of the Photography destination on Flipboard, which 9.1 million people follow. For instance, Flipboard's The Shot newsletter for photography enthusiasts has welcomed dozens of photographers and photography experts as guest curators, including Phil Penman, Tyler Stalman and Marco Secchi. Anyone can sign up for this newsletter.

Furthermore, travel and portrait photographer Erin Douglas starts as Flipboard's next Photographer in Residence tomorrow, contributing to the curation of industry news, gear reviews, tutorials and photographs from creators across the world. She's following the footsteps of Ryan Mense and Anete Lusina, both PetaPixel writers who served as our first residents. Flipboard's Residency Program is a paid, rotating position that brings experts in-house every three months to share their expertise with the community.

