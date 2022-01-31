InventHelp Inventor Develops Adapter for Connecting Modular Tool Boxes (SLG-112)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "While on a construction job site, I noticed that different tool box manufacturers offer their own specific benefits, said an inventor from Farmington, Utah. "I decided to incorporate the benefits of each box into one stackable unit with no discrimination among manufacturers. I currently own different manufacturers' boxes and utilize the benefits of each."

He developed a prototype for STACK SMARTER to combine separate tool boxes from different manufacturers into one compartmentalized unit. In other words, it provides compatibility among different brands of tool boxes. As such, it allows users to take advantage of the unique features of each design and eliminates the need to select one particular brand or model to the exclusion of others. It is also durable, practical and easy to use. In addition, workers will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

