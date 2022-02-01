Chartwells Higher Education Challenges Campuses to Perform 500,000 Random Acts of Kindness as Part of Delight-Ful Event

On February 17, 300 colleges and universities will perform random acts of kindness on campus and in their communities as part of Random Acts of Kindness Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract food service management, today announced "Delight-Ful," a nationwide event designed to celebrate, carry out, and encourage random acts of kindness across the country. The third signature event from Chartwells' Joy-Ful campaign will take place on National Random Acts of Kindness Day on February 17, 2022.

The Delight-Ful challenge will take place simultaneously across all 300 Chartwells campuses, encouraging Chartwells' associates, students and staff to collectively perform 500,000 random acts of kindness nationwide. Whether it's pay it forward cards for use in dining halls, surprise pop up coffee bars, or student compliment blitzes, the goal of the event is to spread memorable moments of joy in local communities nationwide.

"We strive to give students the opportunity to help, surprise, and delight one another, both inside and outside of our dining halls, so we wanted to create an event centered around random acts of kindness," said Lisa McEuen, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "National Random Acts of Kindness Day was the perfect catalyst for our next signature JoyFul event, and we've made it our goal to bring half a million acts of kindness to the communities we serve nationwide."

As part of the Delight-Ful challenge, Chartwells is continuing its partnership with celebrity chef Jet Tila to help prompt student involvement and action throughout the day. Chef Jet will serve as a virtual emcee for Delight-Ful, calling on campuses across the country to do their own random acts of kindness using the #DelightFulChallenge hashtag. Each campus will also have surprise menus and pop-up options, kindness giveaways, and several activities designed to encourage guests to pay it forward and carry out their own acts of kindness.

Stetson University, for example, will feature a "Wall of Kindness" along with hourly balloon drops that will contain messages of support, random acts of kindness challenges, and free meal tickets. Quinnipiac University will give students the opportunity to fill out "happy cards," and for each card filled out, a coloring book with the card will be donated to the Children's Center of Hamden.

Delight-Ful is another example of how Chartwells is bringing students across the nation together in memorable ways through the Joy-Ful campaign. For more information on Chartwells and Delight-Ful, please visit http://chartwellshighered.com/ .

