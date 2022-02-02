HPIL Holding (HPIL) Updates Shareholders and Announces a Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL)

The previous Press Releases that some shareholders may have missed are here: https://www.hpilholding.ca/latest

The company expects to have the financials to correspond with the recent Disclosure filings along with an Attorneys letter filed by the weekend, along with the company is simultaneously working on the audit for the 10K year end.

The Company also would like to announce a shareholders meeting that will be held by Stephen Brown, David Postula and the Apogee team live on February 24th at 2:PM PST. The zoom link will be posted at www.hpilholding.ca five days prior to the call. The company is open to receiving questions via email at info@hpilholding.ca until February 23rd.

"We are aggressively working on both "ZIPPA" and our Metaverse project "MALLHALLA" and will be giving substantial updates and milestones on the conference call", said Stephen Brown CEO.

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

For more information:

HPIL Holding

1720 650 West Georgia St

Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8

Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO

www.hpilholding.ca

info@hpilholding.ca

Ph: (778) 819-1956

