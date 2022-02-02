Reynolds American announced as a sponsor of TruAge™

Reynolds' partnership with the National Association of Convenience Stores ("NACS") and Conexxus bolsters national effort to make the process of verifying an adult tobacco consumer's age more reliable and secure.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reynolds American Inc. (Reynolds) today announced its partnership with the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) and Conexxus as a sponsor of TruAge™, the new digital solution that enhances current age-verification systems while protecting user privacy. The age-verification program is free to retailers, consumers, and point of sale (POS) providers, to help ensure access and implementation for all stakeholders.

"Reynolds is proud to support TruAge™ to deliver innovative age-verification technology to help keep tobacco products out of the hands of minors," Frank Silva, Senior Vice President of Activation & Trade Marketing, said. "We never want our products in the hands of minors."

"Reynolds has demonstrated – and continues to demonstrate – that tobacco and nicotine products can be marketed responsibly to adult consumers while limiting youth exposure to our products and product marketing. Today's partnership with TruAge™ will help further our commitment to keep youth tobacco prevention at the forefront of our efforts."

"We have long taken a comprehensive approach to industry leadership on the issue of youth access to tobacco products, leading corporate, education, and legislative initiatives to reduce youth access," Shay Mustafa, Senior Vice President of Business Communications & Sustainability, said. "Today's announcement is another proof point of our continued commitment to operate responsibly as we transform to reduce the health impact of our business, delivering A Better Tomorrow™."

Mustafa will serve on the TruAge™ Governance Board, working alongside other industry executives with age-restricted products.

To learn more about Reynolds and its A Better Tomorrow™ journey, visit www.reynoldsamerican.com.

About TruAge™

TruAge™, is a new digital solution that enhances current age-verification systems and protects user privacy. TruAge, developed by NACS, the global trade association that represents the convenience and fuel retailing industry, and Conexxus, its standards-setting partner, makes the traditional carding experience more convenient and accurate.

Learn more about the TruAge program and opportunities to participate at convenience.org/TruAge.

About Reynolds American Inc.

Reynolds American Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the BAT Group, and the U.S. parent company of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc., American Snuff Company, LLC, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, and Modoral Brands Inc. To learn more about Reynolds American Inc. and its operating companies, please visit www.reynoldsamerican.com.

Media Contact:

Vaughn Jennings, Director, Corporate Communications, RAI Services Company

jenninv@rjrt.com

