TOM BRADY AMONG THE TOP U.S. SPORTS STARS NOMINATED FOR THE 2022 LAUREUS WORLD SPORTS AWARDS U.S. Receives Remarkable 7 Nominations including Simone Biles, Allyson Felix and Milwaukee Bucks

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laureus, the global organization that uses the power of sport to change the world, today announced nominations for the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards, including seven U.S. athletes/teams. The Awards, to be held virtually in April, were founded in 2000 and historically draw the world's greatest names in both sports and entertainment.

Among the nominees are Tom Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time; gymnastics' golden girl Simone Biles, athletics legend Allyson Felix; Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky, two of the stars of Team USA's dominant swimming team at the Tokyo Olympics; surfer Carissa Moore and basketball's Milwaukee Bucks.

In alignment with the organization's mission to use the power of sport to end violence, discrimination and disadvantage against young people and children, each year the Laureus Sport for Good Award recognizes a community sports-based program which has helped to improve the lives of young people and bring communities together. Among the nominees this year is Lost Boyz Inc., in Chicago, which uses baseball training to decrease violence, improve social conditions and provide financial and academic opportunities among youth in the city's South Shore community.

The Winners will be voted on by the Laureus World Sports Academy, the world's ultimate sports jury, made up of 71 of the greatest sporting legends of all time. The Awards are widely known as the Oscars of the sports world and celebrate the best of the best athletes from across the globe. Past U.S. winners have included Roger Federer, Tiger Woods, Serena Williams, Lindsey Vonn, Missy Franklin, Lance Armstrong, Patrick Mahomes, Kelly Slater, the Chicago Cubs, and more.

The full list of 2022 Nominees are:

LAUREUS WORLD SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Tom Brady (USA) American Football

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Tennis

Caeleb Dressel (USA) Swimming

Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) Athletics

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Football

Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Motor Racing

LAUREUS WORLD SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Ashleigh Barty (Australia) Tennis

Allyson Felix (USA) Athletics

Katie Ledecky (USA) Swimming

Emma McKeon (Australia) Swimming

Alexia Putellas (Spain) Football

Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica) Athletics

LAUREUS WORLD TEAM OF THE YEAR AWARD

Argentina Men's Football Team

Barcelona Women's Football Team (Spain)

China Olympic Diving Team

Italy Men's Football Team

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team (Germany)

Milwaukee Bucks (USA) Basketball

LAUREUS WORLD BREAKTHROUGH OF THE YEAR AWARD

Neeraj Chopra (India) Athletics

Daniil Medvedev (Russia) Tennis

Pedri (Spain) Football

Emma Raducanu (UK) Tennis

Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) Athletics

Ariarne Titmus (Australia) Swimming

LAUREUS WORLD COMEBACK OF THE YEAR AWARD

Simone Biles (USA) Gymnastics

Sky Brown (UK) Skateboarding

Mark Cavendish (UK) Cycling

Tom Daley (UK) Diving

Marc Márquez (Spain) Motor Cycling

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) Cycling

LAUREUS SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR WITH A DISABILITY AWARD

Diede De Groot (Netherlands) Wheelchair Tennis

Marcel Hug (Switz) Wheelchair Athletics

Shingo Kunieda (Japan) Wheelchair Tennis

Jetze Plat (Netherlands) Para Cycling / Para Triathlon

Susana Rodríguez (Spain) Para Triathlon

Sarah Storey (UK) Para Cycling

LAUREUS WORLD ACTION SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR AWARD

Ítalo Ferreira (Brazil) Surfing

Alberto Ginés (Spain) Climbing

Yuto Horigome (Japan) Skateboarding

Carissa Moore (USA) Surfing

Momiji Nishiya (Japan) Skateboarding

Bethany Shriever (UK) BMX

LAUREUS SPORT FOR GOOD AWARD

Ich Will Da Rauf! (Germany) Climbing

Jucà Pe Cagnà (Italy) Multi-sport

Kick 4 Life (Lesotho) Football

Lost Boyz Inc. (USA) Baseball

Monkey Magic (Japan) Climbing

