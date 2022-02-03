Board Safely Partners with Signature Tours to Help Ease Pandemic International Travel

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Board Safely, LLC and Signature Tours today announced a partnership to help Americans safely and easily travel abroad. Since the U.S. and many foreign countries now require a certified negative antigen COVID test result to enter, the premier travel/international tour agency will provide a convenient solution for their clients through Board Safely's virtual nurse-supervised COVID testing certification platform.

"Board Safely's virtual COVID testing certification service will help my travelers feel safe and confident going abroad," said Brad Brown, President of Signature Tours. "Not only will they be able to receive testing certification to meet travel requirements for many foreign countries, but Board Safely meets CDC requirements for returning to the U.S. This alleviates stress and concerns about finding and taking a COVID test in a foreign country before returning home."

Board Safely's process is simple. Travelers obtain their own FDA-EUA authorized rapid antigen test(s), schedule a virtual appointment for 24 hours before flying, and take the test under the supervision of a registered nurse. On the video call, Board Safely nurses verify the traveler's identity and date/time of test, then following the 15-minute rapid test waiting period, certify the test result and immediately email the test certification to the traveler before leaving the call. This certification is valid to enter many foreign countries and is approved by the CDC for return to the U.S.

"As long as accurate and supervised COVID testing remains vital to containing the pandemic and opening international borders, we are pleased to offer this hassle-free platform to make pandemic travel easier and safer," says Dr. Michael Coleman, Board Safely Founder. "We are excited to work with Signature Tours to help meet the testing needs of all of their passengers."

Through this partnership, Signature Tours will use Board Safely's virtual COVID testing verification platform for their travelers.

About Board Safely

Board Safely, LLC provides virtual, nurse-supervised test certification of SARS-CoV-2 viral tests with Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Board Safely provides patients with a scheduled appointment with one of our certified nurses to supervise administration and verify the results, and then provides the test results and a certification instantly via email.

About Signature Tours

Signature Tours, a premier travel agency based out of Atlanta, GA, provides thousands of travelers with unforgettable trips throughout the world. Their customized journeys are carefully designed to create a once in a lifetime experience.

Media Contact:

Jessica Garcia-Stember

Jessica@Board-Safely.com

View original content:

SOURCE Board Safely