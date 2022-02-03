DONATIONS PLATFORM CHANGE LAUNCHES CASH BACK FOR DONATIONS WITH PRICE.COM <span class="legendSpanClass">Thousands of shoppers can now support 200K charities like celebrity-favorite, Kiss the Ground</span>

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Change , the technology platform powering giving experiences, today announces a partnership with Price.com, the all-in-one money savings platform backed by Founders Fund and Caplin Family Office. This partnership enables thousands of shoppers on Price.com to translate their everyday purchases into impactful donations. With the click of a button, Price.com users can now donate their cash back savings to 200K organizations.

Change's platform allows companies to easily integrate charitable features into their user journey. For Price.com, enabling give-back opportunities was a natural fit for their rapidly growing Millennial user base. The platform serves a generation of mission-driven shoppers, so a seamless donation option enables Price.com users to derive even greater value from their daily shopping routine. With Change's Donation APIs, Price.com introduced a donate option when users are cashing out their savings. In just a few clicks, an avid shopper can donate all or part of their Price.com balance to a charity of their choice.

"Our team is extremely excited about the launch of this new feature, which expands our cash back redemption options for users," says RJ Jain, Price.com founder and CEO. "We are on a mission to be the one-stop shop for savings. This partnership with Change also enables our users to make a lasting impact through the rewards they earn while shopping on Price.com."

Historically, working with companies is a resource-intensive task for nonprofits, raising several legal and technical concerns. Change's platform streamlines these partnership logistics, so more nonprofits can benefit from mission-driven consumers. "We're really excited to be featured on Price.com and are thrilled to be connected with an entirely new donor base of online shoppers'', says Ryland Engelhart, Founder of Kiss the Ground.

This new partnership is part of Change's larger vision, which is enabling consumers to make an impact with their daily routine. Start saving and giving today with Price.com .

About Change

Change is a donation processing platform powering giving experiences on the Internet. Companies around the world use Change to launch charitable initiatives such as roundups at checkout, carbon-neutral shipping, loyalty programs, and charitable NFTs. Change announced its Pre-Seed financing in November, including investments from Sequoia's Scout Fund and prominent angel investors from GoFundMe, Google, and Twitter.

To learn more about Change, visit www.getchange.io

About Price.com

Price.com, the all-in-one money savings platform, provides a free cross-platform experience for consumers that combines advanced comparison shopping, cashback, coupons, price history and price drop alerts. The Company's patented, AI-powered matching algorithm enables real-time discovery of new, white label, used, local, refurbished, and rental products – taking comparison shopping to new heights. Price.com is available as a desktop and mobile website, browser extension, native app and chatbot.

View original content:

SOURCE Change