Lassen Peak Appoints ACLU General Counsel Emeritus, Scott Greenwood, to its Advisory Committee

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lassen Peak announces the appointment of Scott Greenwood to its advisory committee. A constitutional rights attorney based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Mr. Greenwood is nationally renowned for his passionate engagement in defending civil rights and civil liberties. For over 10 years, Scott served as general counsel to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the nation's largest civil rights and civil liberties organization, and was a member of its governing national board and executive committee. Greenwood currently serves as CEO of Greenwood & Streicher, LLC, a firm that specializes in addressing and solving issues that arise at the intersection of civil rights and public safety.

This technology has the potential to…enhance the safety of individuals and police, alike, while protecting civil rights.

Mr. Greenwood has over 30 years in pursuing the protection of civil rights within America. From 2002 to 2008, working with City of Cincinnati (in concert with Cincinnati Chief of Police, Tom Streicher), Greenwood served as lead counsel and led a team that brought together the African-American community, the ACLU, the Black United Front, the City of Cincinnati Police Department, and the Fraternal Order of Police to forge what has been widely acknowledged as the most comprehensive and successful police reform process in America.

Lassen Peak's advisory committee consists of nationally recognized experts to address critically important issues such as civil rights, law enforcement policy and procedure, and key community perspectives as it relates to the introduction of Lassen Peak's upcoming products. The committee will provide insight and guidance into the methods and application of Lassen Peak's ground-breaking concealed weapon detection technology throughout its development, currently targeted for introduction to law enforcement departments and agencies in 2023.

Mr. Greenwood states, "I look forward to providing guidance to Lassen Peak as it addresses crucial and often contentious procedures within law enforcement. This technology has the potential to create new and innovative policing methods that can enhance the safety of individuals and police, alike, while protecting individuals' civil rights and adhering to the constitutional boundaries afforded to law enforcement."

Lassen Peak Chairman of the Board and CEO, Hatch Graham, states "As one of the America's top civil rights experts, especially as it pertains to policing in the 21st century, Scott brings a perspective that considers product operation and usage as it relates to the citizen rights within policing procedures -- that perspective will help Lassen Peak produce a product comprising robust training, procedure, and compliance, while sensitively addressing the needs of the variety of stakeholders within America's communities."

Lassen Peak is developing handheld technology that will allow highly accurate weapon detection to be conducted anywhere in the field, at a reasonably safe distance, and without physical contact – all while providing safeguards that protect civil rights and privacy, and while offering a path to a greater level of accountability than today's manual concealed weapons searches.

About Lassen Peak

Lassen Peak is a Seattle-area startup founded in 2019, which comprises a unique blend of industry technology leaders in ultra-highspeed wireless, imaging radar, geo-positioning and other technologies, public safety veterans in law enforcement, military, and high fan-volume entertainment industries, and civil rights and social justice leaders. Matching advanced technologies with the need for a transformation in public safety solutions in the field, the team is committed to providing law enforcement and society with safe and less contentious alternatives to the legacy methods of identifying concealed dangerous objects and weapons.

