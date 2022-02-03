Maxwell Healthcare Associates and Select Data Unite to solve Coding & Documentation Challenges using (AI) Artificial Intelligence.

ST. PAUL, Minn. and ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA), the industry's leading post-acute operational, financial, technological and regulatory consulting firm, and Select Data, a leading healthcare AI and outsourcing company, announce a partnership to optimize the post-acute space with high-quality coding and clinical documentation review processes.

Select Data leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to transform post-acute documentation review and coding to achieve quality clinical and financial outcomes. Bringing together technology and coding excellence, the Select Data team partners with agencies to better manage the documentation review and coding process. Working with clinical and administrative staff to implement solutions that improve agency performance and profitability.

MHA's reach and influence within the post-acute space is expansive, and their unique ability to connect industry partners with strategic solutions continues as they ally with Select Data. They integrate result-orientated products and services to post-acute organizations that seek immediate solutions to their problems. With MHA's operational expertise and Select Data's advanced AI solutions, home health and hospice providers will have the necessary tools to improve their back-office operations.

CEO of MHA, Jennifer Maxwell, is confident that the partnership with Select Data will bring greater efficiencies to all their clients. "The team at Select Data is special. They have a unique solution that will enhance an agency's overall outcomes."

CEO of Select Data, Ed Buckley, is excited about the partnership and recognizes the benefit the two organizations can bring to the wider post-acute space. "Consistent and quality coding continues to be a critical piece of the agency process; it can mean the difference between a successful year or one wrought with financial and compliance hardships. With staff shortages on the rise and a shortage of employee talent, agencies need technologies and services that can solve for both of these challenges. Select Data and MHA have partnered to deliver a solution to clients who strive for excellence in today's environment."

Select Data's EVP of Sales, Mark Richardson says, "One of the greatest challenges facing our industry continues to revolve around how agencies interpret and digest large amounts of unstructured data from their referral partners. Select Data's new AI engine not only solves this challenge but transforms how agencies now review & accurately code assessments under PDGM. Partnering with Maxwell Healthcare Associates to help introduce this new technology through our services progam was a no-brainer for us.

Increased audit scrutiny, revenue recoups and regulatory requirements such as Value-Based Purchasing, PDGM and RCD are creating an intense focus on documentation and coding in an industry historically reliant on paper and manual processes. Combined with compressed reimbursements, and limited clinical resources there is an industry-wide need for process efficiency and optimization of resources – combined, MHA and Select Data offer a perfect solution.

About Select Data

Select Data is a healthcare technology and outsourcing company based in Anaheim, California founded in 1989. Leading the industry by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI), Select Data's SmartCare platform is purpose-built for the challenges of post-acute care settings. Agencies trust Select Data to deliver high-quality coding, clinical documentation improvement (CDI), OASIS accuracy, and referral coding. With a commitment to quality and innovative data platform solutions, Select Data leads in driving successful outcomes.

For more information, visit https://selectdata.com/.

About Maxwell Healthcare Associates

Maxwell Healthcare Associates boasts an average of 20 years of experience in the post-acute space and has a pulse on what's relevant now in the industry. MHA can work with home health and hospice agencies to strategize, optimize and transform agencies across the nation. For more information, visit https://www.maxwellhealthcareassociates.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE Maxwell Healthcare Associates