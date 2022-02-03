Winter Weather and Ice Require Americans to 'Walk Like a Penguin' Insurance company partners with zoo to reduce injuries from slipping, tripping or falling

DENVER, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter weather continues to deliver snow and ice across much of the nation, Colorado's largest workers' compensation insurer — Pinnacol Assurance — is reminding everyone to "walk like a penguin" in order to stay safe.

The penguin's natural gait can teach humans how to avoid slips and falls on snow and ice. (PRNewswire)

Pinnacol Assurance is reminding everyone to "walk like a penguin" to avoid falls on ice and snow

"When it comes to slipping and falling, it's not a matter of if, but a matter of when. Our natural human gait means we are naturally going to slip when there is ice," said Pinnacol safety consultant Randy Philabaum.

Penguins, on the other hand, are used to navigating slippery surfaces. "When we mimic how penguins walk — short shuffles, angled feet, outstretched arms — it can help us stay on our feet and avoid dangerous falls. The waddle works!" said Philabaum.

According to the National Safety Council, more than 8 million people were treated in emergency rooms for fall-related injuries in 2019. Falls are the second-leading cause of preventable injury-related death in the United States and remain the nation's leading cause of nonfatal preventable injuries.

To reduce injuries, Pinnacol came up with an easy acronym to help people learn how to walk like a penguin:

P – Point your toes outward and walk flat-footed.

E – Extend your arms for balance — just like flippers!

N – No unnecessary distractions.

G – Grippy shoes are a must.

N – Neat, short, shuffling steps.

"Everyone can learn to walk like a penguin," said Philabaum. "It's fun. It's easy. Workers, families, kids — everybody [should] join in and try to learn to walk like a penguin."

Pinnacol is so committed to sharing the benefits of walking like a penguin, the insurer has sponsored a new African penguin exhibit at Denver Zoo. Located at the zoo's main entrance, the $1.7 million exhibit features a 10,000-gallon swimming pool, multiple burrows and nesting areas, and nearly 85 linear feet of underwater viewing area. The state-of-the-art exhibit allows guests to watch up close how penguins walk, as well as learn about the birds from their keepers and other experts.

"As a nonprofit wildlife conservation organization, Denver Zoo relies on the generosity of corporate sponsors like Pinnacol to help us create experiences that connect our communities to the natural world and inspire them to save wildlife for future generations," said Jake Kubié, director of communications for Denver Zoo.

Learn more about how to Walk Like a Penguin at https://www.pinnacol.com/walk-like-a-penguin.

