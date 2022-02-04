Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-to-date 2021 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2021.

Fourth quarter and year-to-date 2021 highlights:

  • Net income of $11.0 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $10.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Net income of $40.5 million, or $2.63 per diluted share, compared to $32.2 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
  • COVID–19 loan deferrals decreased to 0.26% of total loans at period end, compared to 3.6% at December 31, 2020 and 21.3% at June 30, 2020.
  • Based on the December 31, 2021 market close of $24.40, the $0.14 fourth quarter dividend  is equivalent to an annualized yield of 2.30% and a dividend payout ratio of 21.30%.
  • In the fourth quarter, we began the redeployment of $100.0 million excess liquidity into investment securities, yielding 2.01%.
  • In November we completed a private placement of $75 million in aggregate principal amount of its 3.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2031.
  • In January we announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Civista will acquire Comunibanc Corp., the parent company of The Henry County Bank.

"We turned in another solid Civista quarter highlighted by solid loan growth and reduced operating expenses.  Although Civista remains well capitalized, we did successfully raise $75 million in subordinated debt.  This money will allow us to continue to accelerate our growth plans, both organically and through acquisition" said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

Mr. Shaffer continued, "Shortly after the beginning of the new year, we did announce that Civista had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Comunibanc, Corp., the parent company of The Henry County Bank headquartered in Napoleon Ohio.  This gives us a presence in Northwest Ohio, and we look forward to welcoming their employees and customers to the Civista family".

Results of Operations:

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, and 2020

Net interest income decreased $208 thousand, or 0.9%, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, due to a decrease in interest income partially offset by a decrease in interest expense.  Accretion of PPP fees was $1.6 million during the quarter for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2020.

Net interest margin decreased 49 basis points to 3.42% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.69% for the same period a year ago.

The decrease in interest income was due to a $726 thousand decrease in PPP fees of $407 thousand decrease in accretion income related to loan portfolios acquired through acquisitions and a decrease in the average rate earned on assets of 40 basis points.  Average earning assets increased $169.5 million, partially offsetting these decreases.

Interest expense decreased $779 thousand, or 35.6%, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the same period last year.  The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities decreased 18 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $37.3 million.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)










Three Months Ended December 31,


2021


2020


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *


balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:








Loans **

$   1,973,989

$ 21,430

4.31%


$   2,072,477

$ 22,853

4.39%

Taxable securities

285,734

1,545

2.17%


178,194

1,259

2.93%

Non-taxable securities

236,324

1,651

3.76%


207,985

1,534

4.06%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

277,451

108

0.15%


145,305

75

0.21%

Total interest-earning assets

$   2,773,498

24,734

3.63%


$   2,603,961

25,721

4.03%

Noninterest-earning assets:








Cash and due from financial institutions

28,401




29,502



Premises and equipment, net

22,734




22,832



Accrued interest receivable

7,609




9,976



Intangible assets

84,541




84,919



Bank owned life insurance

46,807




45,816



Other assets

33,315




35,044



Less allowance for loan losses

(26,595)




(23,614)



      Total Assets

$   2,970,310




$   2,808,436











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:








Interest-bearing liabilities:








Demand and savings

$   1,368,640

$      240

0.07%


$   1,169,152

$      380

0.13%

Time

250,920

569

0.90%


289,815

1,083

1.49%

FHLB

75,000

195

1.03%


125,000

452

1.44%

Federal funds purchased

543

1

0.73%


-

-

0.00%

Other borrowings

-

-

0.00%


95,820

80

0.33%

Subordinated debentures

54,961

402

2.90%


29,427

188

2.54%

Repurchase agreements

24,590

4

0.60%


28,110

7

0.10%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$   1,774,654

1,411

0.32%


$   1,737,324

2,190

0.50%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

811,053




685,898



Other liabilities

35,632




41,879



Shareholders' equity

348,971




343,335



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$   2,970,310




$   2,808,436











Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 23,323

3.31%



$ 23,531

3.53%









Net interest margin



3.42%




3.69%









* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $440 thousand and $411 thousand for the periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 









** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, and 2020

Net interest income increased $5.7 million, or 6.4%, compared to the same period in 2020.

Interest income increased $1.9 million, or 1.9%, for the twelve months of 2021.  Average earning assets increased $328.9 million, which resulted in a $5.7 million increase in net interest income.  Average yields decreased 41 basis points which resulted in a $1.9 million decrease in interest income.  During the twelve-month period, the Bank had average PPP Loans totaling $155.2 million.  These loans had an average yield of 7.43% including the amortization of PPP fees, which increased the margin by 23 basis points.

Interest expense decreased $3.8 million, or 37.7%, for the twelve months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020.  Average rates decreased 26 basis points, resulting in a $3.2 million decrease in interest expense.  Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $109.4 million, but a mix shift toward interest-bearing demand deposits led to a decrease in interest expense of $664 thousand.

Net interest margin decreased 23 basis points to 3.47% for the twelve months of 2021, compared to 3.70% for the same period a year ago.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)










Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2021


2020


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *


balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:








Loans **

$   2,026,907

$ 89,570

4.42%


$   1,953,472

$ 87,777

4.49%

Taxable securities

232,813

5,473

2.41%


183,721

5,359

3.03%

Non-taxable securities

217,786

6,250

3.96%


202,982

6,123

4.15%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

347,573

449

0.13%


155,960

606

0.39%

Total interest-earning assets

$   2,825,079

101,742

3.69%


$   2,496,135

99,865

4.10%

Noninterest-earning assets:








Cash and due from financial institutions

35,404




77,848



Premises and equipment, net

22,617




22,831



Accrued interest receivable

8,010




9,043



Intangible assets

84,747




84,953



Bank owned life insurance

46,435




45,454



Other assets

36,456




37,675



Less allowance for loan losses

(26,366)




(19,231)



      Total Assets

$   3,032,382




$   2,754,708











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:








Interest-bearing liabilities:








Demand and savings

$   1,315,220

$   1,219

0.09%


$   1,050,544

$   1,813

0.17%

Time

265,294

2,956

1.11%


288,262

5,068

1.76%

FHLB

94,041

1,163

1.24%


133,151

1,932

1.45%

Federal funds purchased

137

1

0.73%


288

1

0.35%

Other borrowings

-

-

0.00%


101,295

354

0.35%

Subordinated debentures

35,863

955

3.28%


29,427

945

3.21%

Repurchase agreements

26,165

23

0.09%


24,390

25

0.10%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$   1,736,720

6,317

0.36%


$   1,627,357

10,138

0.62%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

907,591




739,648



Other liabilities

38,868




51,242



Shareholders' equity

349,203




336,461



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$   3,032,382




$   2,754,708











Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 95,425

3.33%



$ 89,727

3.48%









Net interest margin



3.47%




3.70%









* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.67 million and $1.64 million for the periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.









** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

No provision for loan losses was recorded during the fourth quarter while we recorded $830 thousand for the first twelve months of 2021.  The provision for loan losses was $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $10.1 million for the twelve months of 2020.  The reserve ratio increased to 1.33% at December 31, 2021 from 1.22% at December 31, 2020.  The reserve ratio without $43.2 million of PPP loans would have been 3 basis points higher.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest income totaled $6.8 million, a decrease of $855 thousand, or 11.2%, compared to the prior year's fourth quarter.

Noninterest income








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended December 31,


2021


2020


$ change


% change

Service charges

$    1,813


$    1,476


$       337


22.8%

Net gain/(loss) on sale of securities

(1)


2


(3)


-150.0%

Net gain/(loss) on equity securities

(5)


69


(74)


-107.2%

Net gain on sale of loans

1,467


3,062


(1,595)


-52.1%

ATM/Interchange fees

1,493


1,246


247


19.8%

Wealth management fees

1,287


1,065


222


20.8%

Bank owned life insurance

448


244


204


83.6%

Swap fees

72


199


(127)


-63.8%

Other

237


303


(66)


-21.8%

Total noninterest income

$    6,811


$    7,666


$      (855)


-11.2%









N/M - not meaningful








Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily as a result of a decrease in volume of loans sold.  Proceeds from the sale of loans sold totaled $54.8 million and $91.8 million during the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Service charges increased as a result of higher overdraft fees and service charges.  During 2020, customer behavior changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in fewer overdrafts.  Overdraft fees are trending toward pre-pandemic levels.

ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased volume of transactions and incentives from our network providers.

Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2021.

Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") increased due to death benefits paid during the three-months ended December 31, 2021.

Swap fees decreased due to the volume.  For the quarter, we recorded one $7.6 million swap compared to $19.6 million during the same period last year.  We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program.  Given current rates, we have chosen to book the variable rate loan that we might otherwise have swapped to a fixed rate.

Other decreased due to a loss on the sale of OREO property, a decrease in item processing fees and a decrease in deluxe income.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, noninterest income increased $3.3 million, or 11.6%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest income








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Twelve months ended December 31,


2021


2020


$ change


% change

Service charges

$    5,905


$    5,288


$       617


11.7%

Net gain on sale of securities

1,786


94


1,692


1800.0%

Net gain/(loss) on equity securities

186


(57)


243


426.3%

Net gain on sale of loans

8,042


8,563


(521)


-6.1%

ATM/Interchange fees

5,443


4,472


971


21.7%

Wealth management fees

4,857


3,981


876


22.0%

Bank owned life insurance

1,200


977


223


22.8%

Tax refund processing fees

2,375


2,375


-


0.0%

Swap fees

207


1,459


(1,252)


-85.8%

Other

1,451


1,030


421


40.9%

Total noninterest income

$  31,452


$  28,182


$    3,270


11.6%









N/M - not meaningful








Service charges increased due to increased account service charges and overdraft fees of $510 and $107, respectively.

Net gain on sale of securities increased as a result of the sale of Visa Class B shares.

Net gain (loss) on equity securities increased as a result of market value increases.

Net gain on sale of loans decreased due to a $43.7 million decrease in the volume of loans sold.

ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased volume of transactions and incentives from our network providers.

Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2021.

Swap fees decreased as a result of a decline in the volume of loans.  Year to date we swapped $13.3 million compared to $104.4 million during the same period last year.  We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program.  Given current rates, we have chosen to book the variable rate loan that we might otherwise have swapped to a fixed rate.

BOLI income increased due to death benefits paid.

Other increased due to increases in wire transfer fees, the amortization of mortgage servicing rights, merchant credit card fees and gains on the sale of OREO properties.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest expense totaled $17.2 million, an increase of $205 thousand, or 1.2%, compared to the prior year's fourth quarter.

Noninterest expense








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended December 31,


2021


2020


$ change


% change

Compensation expense

$  10,112


$  10,417


$      (305)


-2.9%

Net occupancy and equipment 

1,495


1,528


(33)


-2.2%

Contracted data processing

363


540


(177)


-32.8%

Taxes and assessments

804


716


88


12.3%

Professional services

460


506


(46)


-9.1%

Amortization of intangible assets

222


227


(5)


-2.2%

ATM/Interchange expense

471


552


(81)


-14.7%

Marketing

103


18


85


472.2%

Software maintenance expense

883


483


400


82.8%

Other

2,260


1,981


279


14.1%

Total noninterest expense

$  17,173


$  16,968


$       205


1.2%

Compensation expense included decreased primarily due to a $1.2 million decline in commission, partially offset by increases in salaries of $182 thousand, unemployment taxes of $103 thousand and employee insurance of $180 thousand.  The increase in salaries is due to annual pay increases, which occur every year in April.  The increase in employee insurance is due to increased claims experience.

The decrease in Contracted data processing fees is due to lower core processing fees and payments in 2020 for early termination fees.

The increase in Taxes and assessments was due to increases in the assessment bases associated with both the FDIC assessment and the Ohio Financial Institutions tax.

The increase in Marketing expense is primarily due to increases in marketing expenses as a result of lower expenses in 2020.  The decreases in 2020 are related to lower advertising and business promotion expenses, primarily due to COVID-19.

The increase in Software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts the implementation of our new digital banking platform.

The efficiency ratio was 56.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to 53.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter 2021 was 15.3% compared to 15.1% in 2020.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, noninterest expense totaled $78.5 million, an increase of $7.8 million, or 11.1%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest expense








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Twelve months ended December 31,


2021


2020


$ change


% change

Compensation expense

$  44,690


$  42,480


$    2,210


5.2%

Net occupancy and equipment 

6,051


6,085


(34)


-0.6%

Contracted data processing

1,725


1,880


(155)


-8.2%

Taxes and assessments

3,240


2,641


599


22.7%

Professional services

2,715


2,795


(80)


-2.9%

Amortization of intangible assets

890


913


(23)


-2.5%

ATM/Interchange expense

2,314


1,868


446


23.9%

Marketing

1,103


1,074


29


2.7%

Software maintenance expense

2,755


1,833


922


50.3%

Other

13,001


9,096


3,905


42.9%

Total noninterest expense

$  78,484


$  70,665


$    7,819


11.1%

Compensation expense included increases in salaries of $1.0 million and Employee insurance of $480 thousand.  The increase in salaries is primarily due to annual pay increases which occur in April.  The increase in employee insurance is due to increased claims experience.

The increase in Taxes and assessments was due to increases in the assessment bases associated with both the FDIC assessment and the Ohio Financial Institutions tax, as well as to $64 thousand small bank assessment credits applied to the 2020 assessments and a $172 thousand increase in state franchise tax related to additional taxes paid on the Company's 2019 franchise tax return.

The increase in ATM/Interchange expense is primarily due to additional volume and to a settlement received in the second quarter of 2020.

The increase in Software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

The increase in Other expense is primarily due to the prepayment penalty of $3.7 million related to the early payoff of an FHLB long-term advance.

The efficiency ratio was 61.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to 59.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.  Removing the effect of the FHLB prepayment and the gain on the sale of the VISA B shares, the 2021 efficiency ratio would have been 59.0%.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the twelve months of 2021 was 14.8% compared to 13.3% in same period in 2020.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $243.1 million, or 8.8%, from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in Securities available for sale of $196.4 million, or 54.0% and an increase in cash of $126.4 million, or 90.6%.  The decrease in PPP loans of $174.1 million drove the overall loan portfolio decrease of $59.6 million.

End of period loan balances








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)









December 31,


December 31,






2021


2020


$ Change


% Change

Commercial and agriculture

$           203,293


$           192,581


$      10,712


5.6%

Paycheck protection program loans

43,209


217,295


(174,086)


-80.1%

Commercial real estate:








Owner occupied

295,452


278,413


17,039


6.1%

Non-owner occupied

829,310


705,072


124,238


17.6%

Residential real estate

430,060


442,588


(12,528)


-2.8%

Real estate construction

157,127


175,609


(18,482)


-10.5%

Farm real estate

28,419


33,102


(4,683)


-14.1%

Consumer and other

11,009


12,842


(1,833)


-14.3%

Total Loans

$        1,997,879


$        2,057,502


$    (59,623)


-2.9%

Loan balances have declined during 2021, primarily due to a decline in PPP loans.  Removing the effects of PPP loans, the loan portfolio would have increased $114.5 million, or 6.2%.  Commercial real estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner occupied category and the movement of successfully completed projects from the Real estate construction category.  Construction availability remains high going into 2022.  Real estate construction loans also reduced due to completed projects refinanced into the permanent market.  All markets contributed to the loan growth but was especially driven by our metro markets.  The decrease in Residential real estate was a result of portfolio loans refinanced into saleable mortgage products.

Paycheck Protection Program

During 2021, we processed approximately 1,300 loans totaling $131.1 million of PPP loans as part of the second round of the PPP.  This is in addition to the $268.3 million that we processed in round one during 2020.  Of the total PPP loans we have originated, $356.2 million have been forgiven or have paid off.  We recognized $1.6 million of PPP fees in income during the quarter, and $10.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.  On December 31, 2021, $1.8 million of unearned PPP fees remain.

COVID-19 Loan Modifications

As of December 31, 2021, the remaining loans modified under the CARES Act total $5.1 million, or 0.26% of total loans at period end, compared to 3.6% at December 31, 2020.  Details with respect to the loan modifications that remain on deferred status are as follows:

Loans currently modified under COVID-19 programs



(unaudited - dollars in thousands)





Type of Loan


Number of
Loans


Balance


Percent of
loans
outstanding








Commercial and Agriculture


2


$            498


0.02%

Commercial Real Estate:







Non-owner Occupied


5


4,644


0.23%



7


$        5,142


0.26%

Deposits

Total deposits increased $227.3 million, or 10.4%, from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021.

End of period deposit balances








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)









December 31,


December 31,






2021


2020


$ Change


% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$             788,906


$             720,809


$      68,097


9.4%

Interest-bearing demand

537,510


410,139


127,371


31.1%

Savings and money market

843,837


771,612


72,225


9.4%

Time deposits

246,448


286,838


(40,390)


-14.1%

Total Deposits

$         2,416,701


$         2,189,398


$    227,303


10.4%

The increase in Noninterest-bearing demand of $68.1 million was primarily due to a $36.3 million increase in business demand deposit accounts and a $23.6 million increase in public fund demand deposit accounts.  Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $127.4 million, primarily due to a $43.3 million increase in non-public fund accounts, a $41.4 million increase in public fund accounts and a $36.4 million increase in business accounts.  The increase in Savings and money market was primarily due to a $60.1 million increase in statement savings, a $28.2 million increase in personal money markets and a $15.7 million increase in public fund money markets, partially offset by a $40.1 million decrease in brokered money market accounts.

FHLB advances totaled $75.0 million at December 31, 2021, down $50.0 million from December 31, 2020.  The decrease was due to the prepayment of a $50 million, 2.06% long-term advance.

Stock Repurchase Program

During 2021, Civista repurchased 983,400 shares for $22.2 million at a weighted average price of $22.59 per share.  We have approximately $9.3 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization, which was approved in August 2021.  In addition, Civista liquidated 5,065 shares held by employees, at $17.71 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholder Equity

Total Shareholders' equity increased $5.1 million from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in Retained earnings of $32.5 million, net of a $22.3 million repurchase of treasury shares and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $5.8 million.

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net recoveries of $783 thousand for the twelve months of 2021 compared to net recoveries of $149 thousand for the same period of 2020.  The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.33% at December 31, 2021 and 1.22% at December 31, 2020.  Without the PPP loans, the 2021 and 2020 allowance ratios would have been 3 basis points higher and 14 basis points higher, respectively.

Allowance for Loan Losses




(dollars in thousands)





December 31,


December 31,


2021


2020

Beginning of period

$         25,028


$         14,767

Charge-offs

(159)


(465)

Recoveries

942


614

Provision

830


10,112

End of period

$         26,641


$         25,028

Non-performing assets at December 31, 2021 were $5.4 million, a 26.7% decrease from December 31, 2020.  The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.18% from 0.27% at December 31, 2020.  The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 496.10% from 343.05% at December 31, 2020.

Non-performing Assets




(dollars in thousands)

December 31,


December 31,


2021


2020

Non-accrual loans

$          3,873


$          5,399

Restructured loans

1,497


1,897

Total non-performing loans

5,370


7,296

Other real estate owned

-


31

Total non-performing assets

$          5,370


$          7,327

Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of, and year ending 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, February 4, 2022.  Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com.  Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. 2021 earnings call.  Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista.  For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.   Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.  The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.  We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.  Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's.  Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.  Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $3.0 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.  The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 35 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky.  Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at HUwww.civb.comUH.  The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".

Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 


Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income










Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020









Interest income

$         24,735


$         25,721


$       101,742


$         99,865

Interest expense

1,412


2,190


6,317


10,138

Net interest income

23,323


23,531


95,425


89,727

Provision for loan losses

-


2,250


830


10,112

Net interest income after provision

23,323


21,281


94,595


79,615

Noninterest income

6,811


7,666


31,452


28,182

Noninterest expense

17,173


16,968


78,484


70,665

Income before taxes

12,961


11,979


47,563


37,132

Income tax expense

1,979


1,806


7,017


4,940

Net income

10,982


10,173


40,546


32,192









Dividends paid per common share

$             0.14


$             0.11


$             0.52


$             0.44









Earnings per common share








Basic








Net income

$         10,982


$         10,173


$         40,546


$         32,192

Less allocation of earnings and 








dividends to participating securities

51


35


173


98

Net income available to common 








shareholders - basic

$         10,931


$         10,138


$         40,373


$         32,094

Weighted average common shares outstanding

15,009,376


15,915,365


15,408,863


16,129,875

Less average participating securities

70,349


54,274


65,648


49,012

Weighted average number of shares outstanding 







used to calculate basic earnings per share

14,939,027


15,861,091


15,343,215


16,080,863









Earnings per common share (1)








Basic

$             0.73


$             0.64


$             2.63


$             2.00

Diluted

0.73


0.64


2.63


2.00









Selected financial ratios:








Return on average assets

1.47%


1.44%


1.34%


1.17%

Return on average equity

12.49%


11.79%


11.61%


9.57%

Dividend payout ratio

19.13%


17.21%


19.76%


22.05%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.42%


3.69%


3.47%


3.70%









(1)  The Company is now presenting earnings per share using the two-class method.  As such, the presentation for the prior periods have been revised.  Earnings per share for the prior periods did not change as a result of using the two-class method.

 Selected Balance Sheet Items 

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)






 December 31, 


 December 31, 


2021


2020


(unaudited)


(unaudited)





 Cash and due from financial institutions 

$               265,969


$               139,522

 Investment securities 

560,946


364,350

 Loans held for sale 

1,972


7,001

 Loans 

1,997,879


2,057,502

 Less: allowance for loan losses 

(26,641)


(25,028)

 Net loans 

1,971,238


2,032,474

 Other securities 

17,011


20,537

 Premises and equipment, net 

22,445


22,580

 Goodwill and other intangibles 

84,432


84,926

 Bank owned life insurance 

46,641


45,976

 Other assets 

41,329


45,552

 Total assets 

$            3,011,983


$            2,762,918





 Total deposits 

$            2,416,701


$            2,189,398

 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 

75,000


125,000

 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 

25,495


28,914

 Subordinated debentures 

102,813


29,427

 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 

36,762


40,071

 Total shareholders' equity 

355,212


350,108

 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 

$            3,011,983


$            2,762,918





 Shares outstanding at period end 

14,954,200


15,898,032





 Book value per share 

$                    23.75


$                    22.02

 Equity to asset ratio 

11.79%


12.67%





Selected asset quality ratios:




Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.33%


1.22%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.18%


0.27%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

496.10%


343.05%





Non-performing asset analysis




Nonaccrual loans

$                    3,873


$                    5,399

Troubled debt restructurings

1,497


1,897

Other real estate owned

-


31

Total

$                    5,370


$                    7,327

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,

End of Period Balances

2021


2021


2021


2021


2020











Assets










Cash and due from banks

$     265,969


$     253,165


$     245,306


$     437,238


$      139,522

Investment securities

560,946


499,226


458,831


357,798


364,350

Loans held for sale

1,972


5,810


6,618


10,769


7,001

Loans

1,997,879


2,004,814


2,019,196


2,060,239


2,057,502

Allowance for loan losses

(26,641)


(26,568)


(26,197)


(26,133)


(25,028)

Net Loans

1,971,238


1,978,246


1,992,999


2,034,106


2,032,474

Other securities

17,011


17,011


20,537


20,537


20,537

Premises and equipment, net

22,445


22,716


22,817


22,265


22,580

Goodwill and other intangibles

84,432


84,589


84,980


84,682


84,926

Bank owned life insurance

46,641


46,728


46,467


46,219


45,976

Other assets

41,329


44,745


46,088


43,754


51,496

Total Assets

$  3,011,983


$  2,952,236


$  2,924,643


$  3,057,368


$  2,768,862











Liabilities










Total deposits

$  2,416,701


$  2,434,766


$  2,402,992


$  2,475,907


$  2,189,398

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

75,000


75,000


75,000


125,000


125,000

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

25,495


23,331


24,916


29,513


28,914

Subordinated debentures

102,813


29,427


29,427


29,427


29,427

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

36,762


41,262


39,895


47,463


46,015

Total liabilities

2,656,771


2,603,786


2,572,230


2,707,310


2,418,754











Shareholders' Equity










Common shares

277,741


277,627


277,495


277,164


277,039

Retained earnings

125,558


116,680


109,178


101,899


93,048

Treasury shares

(56,907)


(55,155)


(45,953)


(38,574)


(34,598)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

8,820


9,298


11,693


9,569


14,619

Total shareholders' equity

355,212


348,450


352,413


350,058


350,108











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  3,011,983


$  2,952,236


$  2,924,643


$  3,057,368


$  2,768,862











Quarterly Average Balances










Assets:










Earning assets

$  2,773,498


$  2,747,450


$  2,776,131


$  3,006,653


$  2,603,961

Securities

522,058


482,642


413,494


382,313


386,179

Loans

1,973,989


2,010,665


2,054,784


2,069,419


2,072,477

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity










Total deposits

$  2,430,613


$  2,437,580


$  2,448,183


$  2,632,782


$  2,144,865

Interest-bearing deposits

1,619,560


1,588,079


1,580,622


1,532,759


1,458,967

Other interest-bearing liabilities

155,094


127,511


157,264


185,605


278,357

Total shareholders' equity

348,971


348,970


349,256


349,625


343,335

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,

Income statement

2021


2021


2021


2021


2020











Total interest and dividend income

$          24,735


$          25,784


$          25,498


$          25,725


$          25,721

Total interest expense

1,412


1,351


1,657


1,897


2,190

Net interest income

23,323


24,433


23,841


23,828


23,531

Provision for loan losses

-


-


-


830


2,250

Noninterest income

6,811


6,426


9,025


9,190


7,666

Noninterest expense

17,173


19,454


22,467


19,390


16,968

Income before taxes

12,961


11,405


10,399


12,798


11,979

Income tax expense

1,979


1,763


1,235


2,040


1,806

Net income

$          10,982


$            9,642


$            9,164


$          10,758


$          10,173











Per share data




















Earnings per common share










Basic










Net income

$          10,982


$            9,642


$            9,164


$          10,758


$          10,173

Less allocation of earnings and 










dividends to participating securities

51


46


43


32


35

Net income available to common 










shareholders - basic

$          10,931


$            9,596


$            9,121


$          10,726


$          10,138











Weighted average common shares outstanding

15,009,376


15,168,233


15,602,329


15,867,588


15,915,369

Less average participating securities

70,349


72,071


72,563


47,286


52,574

Weighted average number of shares outstanding 










used to calculate basic earnings per share

14,939,027


15,096,162


15,529,766


15,820,302


15,862,795











Earnings per common share (1)










Basic

$              0.73


$              0.64


$              0.59


$              0.68


$              0.64

Diluted

0.73


0.64


0.59


0.68


0.64











Common shares dividend paid

$            2,104


$            2,140


$            1,885


$            1,907


$            1,753











Dividends paid per common share

0.14


0.14


0.12


0.12


0.11











(1)  The Company is now presenting earnings per share using the two-class method.  As such, the presentation for the prior periods have been revised.  Earnings per share for the prior periods did not change as a result of using the two-class method.

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,

Asset quality

2021


2021


2021


2021


2020











Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period

$         26,568


$         26,197


$         26,133


$         25,028


$         22,637

Charge-offs

(11)


(77)


(25)


(46)


(139)

Recoveries

84


448


89


321


280

Provision

-


-


-


830


2,250

Allowance for loan losses, end of period

$         26,641


$         26,568


$         26,197


$         26,133


$         25,028











Ratios










Allowance to total loans

1.33%


1.33%


1.30%


1.27%


1.22%

Allowance to nonperforming assets

496.10%


501.01%


443.50%


423.09%


341.59%

Allowance to nonperforming loans

496.10%


503.50%


443.50%


423.09%


343.05%











Nonperforming assets










Nonperforming loans

$            5,370


$            5,277


$            5,907


$            6,177


$            7,296

Other real estate owned

-


26


-


-


31

Total nonperforming assets

$            5,370


$            5,303


$            5,907


$            6,177


$            7,327











Capital and liquidity










Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.21%


10.01%


9.92%


9.23%


10.77%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.92%


14.18%


14.65%


15.20%


14.74%

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.35%


15.43%


15.90%


16.45%


15.99%

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

9.33%


9.28%


9.51%


9.00%


9.98%











(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


2021


2021


2021


2021


2020











Tangible Common Equity










Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP

$       355,212


$       348,450


$       352,413


$       350,058


$       350,108

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

81,791


82,013


82,235


82,458


82,681

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$       273,421


$       266,437


$       270,178


$       267,600


$       267,427











Total Shares Outstanding

14,954,200


15,029,972


15,434,592


15,750,479


15,898,032











Tangible book value per share

$            18.28


$            17.73


$            17.50


$            16.99


$            16.82











Tangible Assets










Total Assets - GAAP

$    3,011,983


$    2,952,236


$    2,924,643


$    3,057,368


$    2,762,918

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

81,791


82,013


82,235


82,458


82,681

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$    2,930,192


$    2,870,223


$    2,842,408


$    2,974,910


$    2,680,237











Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.33%


9.28%


9.51%


9.00%


9.98%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Efficiency Ratio



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
















For the three months ended :

December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020















GAAP


Non-GAAP
adjustment



Non-
GAAP


GAAP


Non-GAAP
adjustment


Non-
GAAP

Noninterest expense

17,173


-



17,173


16,968


-


16,968














Net interest income (FTE)

23,763


-



23,763


23,942


-


23,942

Noninterest income

6,811


-



6,811


7,666


-


7,666














Efficiency ratio

56.2%





56.2%


53.7%




53.7%



























For the twelve months ended:

December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020















GAAP


Non-GAAP
adjustment



Non-
GAAP


GAAP


Non-GAAP
adjustment


Non-
GAAP

Noninterest expense

78,484


(3,717)

   (1)


74,767


70,665


-


70,665














Net interest income (FTE)

97,092


-



97,092


91,369


-


91,369

Noninterest income

31,452


(1,785)

   (2)


29,667


28,182


-


28,182














Efficiency ratio

61.1%





59.0%


59.1%




59.1%














(1)  FHLB prepayment penalty













(2)  Gain on sale of VISA B shares













