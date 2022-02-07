Crunchy, cinnamon-y buns of goodness, that also help save vulnerable Rhinos!

Nature's Path is thrilled to introduce its new EnviroKidz Rhino Rolls™ Cereal

RICHMOND, BC, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nature's Path is excited to announce it has added another delicious organic cereal to its EnviroKidz breakfast family. Rhino Rolls™ is a fun and crispy, tiny cinnamon bun-like cereal that stays super-crunchy, even in milk!

Made with organic gluten-free whole oat and rice flour, Rhino Rolls™ is gently sweetened with organic cane sugar and sprinkled with real cinnamon and vanilla, creating a special cinnamon bun magic. Rhino Rolls™ is made without any artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, and contains 18 grams of whole grains per serving.

"As a parent, it makes me so happy that this cereal is gluten free and so nutritious," says Arjan Stephens, General Manager of Nature's Path. "But I have to say, above all, it's incredibly delicious. You may find yourselves fighting with the kids over the box!"

And just like all the other cereals in the Nature's Path EnviroKidz family, by choosing Rhino Rolls™ you will also help support an animal organization. The organization featured on Rhino Rolls™ is the African Wildlife Foundation, which works to protect rhinos and other vulnerable species by protecting habitats, preventing poaching and trafficking and reducing human and wildlife conflicts in Africa. To date, EnviroKidz has donated close to $4 million to organizations that work towards protecting threatened and endangered animals including the Jane Goodall Institute and the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.

"Our company purpose is to always leave the earth better than we found it," says Jyoti Stephens, VP Mission and Strategy at Nature's Path. "To us, that includes protecting wildlife. Three species of rhinos are now critically endangered, and very few rhinos live outside national parks and reserves. We've partnered with the African Wildlife Foundation because of their multifaceted approach to conservation including wildlife conservation, community empowerment, land & habitat protection, and global leadership."

"We applaud the dedication of Nature's Path to social responsibility and environmentally sustainable product offerings," says African Wildlife Foundation CEO Kaddu Sebunya. "It isn't often that you see a company consistently utilize partnerships and work across different enviro sectors to deliver social good, including the focus on wildlife conservation. AWF is pleased to work with Nature's Path in our continued mission to preserve cornerstone species. This is indeed a great step towards enhancing conservation efforts to protect wildlife habitats, stop poaching and halt illegal wildlife trade."

Rhino Rolls™ are now available at retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Sprouts, Amazon and at naturespath.com.

ABOUT NATURE'S PATH FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, and EnviroKidz®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States.

