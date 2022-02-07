Independent RIA INVST Selects Andes Wealth Technologies for Onboarding

BOSTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andes Wealth Technologies, an innovative wealth technology company, announces that it has signed up INVST, an Indianapolis-based RIA with over $800 million AUM and 20 advisors in multiple locations across the country.

Award-winning Andes Wealth Platform helps INVST deliver streamlined client experience.

INVST LLC has a strong focus on leveraging technology to enhance client experience and create greater efficiencies to fuel its growth. With award-winning Andes Wealth Platform, INVST advisors can move clients seamlessly from risk profiling to an Investment Policy Statement (IPS).

"We were looking for a platform to bring together client presentation tools, risk and behavioral profiling, and IPS, to help us streamline our client experience and better satisfy Regulation Best Interest," explained Scott Jarred, CEO of INVST.

In Andes Wealth Platform, INVST finds four critical components working together seamlessly in an integrated platform:

Multi-dimensional risk tolerance assessment : It maps client's choice directly to one of the sophisticated investment strategies offered at INVST.

Behavioral finance : It provides a more in-depth view of clients from a risk perspective, helping INVST advisors deliver truly personalized advice.

Deep analytics and visualizations : It helps INVST demonstrate the strength of its investment strategies in a way that is easy to understand.

Investment Policy Statement (IPS): INVST has helped build this state-of-the-art IPS generator, which, in turn, has supported its advisors to satisfy the scrutiny of corporate trustees.

In addition, INVST leverages the integration between Andes Wealth Platform with Orion Advisor Tech , as well as Charles Schwab/TD Ameritrade. Integrating client-facing technology with back-office systems has enabled advisors to synchronize all critical household and account data within the Andes platform.

"We have been really excited about using Andes Wealth Platform with our clients. It helps us manage them better, counsel them better, and get them into better investment strategies. It just has been an all-around useful tool that I don't think exists elsewhere in the market," said Lloyd Easters, INVST's CIO.

"INVST has been a true partner for the past two years. Without them, Andes Wealth Platform would not be the award-winning solution it is today," said Helen Yang, CFA, CEO of Andes Wealth Technologies. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to serve INVST advisors and help them deliver hyper-personalized services."

A winner of the 2021 WealthManagement.com Industry Award, Andes Wealth Platform is a finalist of the 2021 MMI/Barron's Industry Award and the 2022 Family Wealth Report Award.

