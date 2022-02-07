INTROHIVE NAMES ERIC GOLDWATER CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

FREDERICTON, NB, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive , the fastest-growing AI-powered sales and revenue acceleration platform, today announced Eric Goldwater has been named Chief Financial Officer. Having served in senior-level finance and operating positions within multiple companies, including Microsoft, Applied Predictive Technologies ("APT") and SKDK, Goldwater brings extensive experience in large and small companies, public and private, corporate finance, capital markets and leading strategies in complex global and growing businesses.

Goldwater most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of SKDK, the nation's foremost strategic communications and media firm. While at SKDK, he served as strategic financial advisor for the CEO, COO and the company's management team. During his tenure, the firm grew 20% per year and Eric led the acquisition of two firms which increased the size of SKDK by over 30%. Prior to SKDK, Mr. Goldwater served in senior financial positions at multiple high-growth software companies, including as Vice President of Finance at APT, where he established the company's financial goals, managed financial risks and oversaw strategic planning. Goldwater spearheaded APT's initial public offering and led the financial due diligence which resulted in a sale to MasterCard in 2016.

"I am thrilled to welcome Eric to the Introhive team. His wealth of experience as a CFO and history of financial leadership success will be especially valuable to us as the company continues our growth trajectory," said Jody Glidden , Introhive Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "I am looking forward to having Eric as a member of our executive team."

"What a tremendous opportunity to join Introhive at this stage in the company's growth," said Goldwater. "The many accomplishments to date demonstrate the team's commitment to transforming the industry. I look forward to working closely with Jody and the entire team to help Introhive seize its transformational growth opportunities and pioneer the future of revenue acceleration and relationship intelligence for our customers, our partners, and our employees."

Goldwater holds a Bachelor of Science in Commerce from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia, where he concentrated in Finance and Accounting. He later returned to the University of Virginia to earn his Master's in Business Administration from the Darden School of Business.

