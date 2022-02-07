<span class="legendSpanClass">Kameo's testing options and HIPAA compliant platform makes it easy for employers across the country to manage and track test results and vaccination status in one-spot</span>

KAMEO EXPANDS COVID-19 TESTING AND MANAGEMENT SERVICES TO HELP WORKPLACES STAY SAFE AMID RECENT SURGE

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kameo , the leading provider of flexible COVID-19 testing and management services for the entertainment production industry, announced today its newest venture into workplace services, expanding its offerings to businesses across the country to help streamline the complex task of keeping work environments safe. While OSHA's recent vaccine mandate has been blocked by the Supreme Court, Kameo's new service offerings allow employers to take their own steps toward keeping their workplaces safe.

Kameo's services support the following initiatives for employers:

A secure platform that allows companies to set testing cadences and vaccination rules, and obtain proof of and store vaccination records to properly track employee compliance

The ability to schedule and track test results for non-vaccinated or exposed employees

A prompt notification to alert the company of a positive employee COVID-19 test result

A daily symptom questionnaire that is automatically shared with employees daily

A CLIA-waived mobile laboratory that offers affordable on-site testing across the U.S.

In addition to providing a variety of test types – including PCR, Rapid and Antigen tests – Kameo has the ability to provide an array of testing options to fit any employer's needs, such as weekly test collection for self-swab testing, at-home, and mail-in testing. Kameo can also deploy on-site testing events in select markets, including Los Angeles, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Atlanta, Portland, Albuquerque, Pittsburgh, Savannah, Boston, New Orleans and more.

"After almost two years of helping the entertainment production industry get back on track, we are thrilled to expand our services to employers and businesses throughout the country," said Alex Ostebo, Founder and President of Kameo. "We are dedicated to keeping workplaces safe, and are excited to offer a wide array of options that cater to the various needs of companies across industries."

Since its inception last year, Kameo has become Hollywood's most trusted testing partner, working with most of Hollywood's major film studios including Netflix, Disney, Amazon Studios, Legendary, Sony Pictures, Paramount, A24 and more. It has supported more than 250 productions and has administered over 200,000 COVID-19 tests. Kameo has worked on major productions and events including Friends: The Reunion, Stranger Things, and the Emmy Awards.

ABOUT KAMEO

Kameo is a female and veteran founded company whose mission is to make it easy for productions and businesses to keep their workplace safe in the era of COVID. As a leader in innovative tech solutions, Kameo offers its clients a suite of comprehensive tools through their platform – including testing management and scheduling, digital vaccination tracking and customizable symptom questionnaires. When it comes to providing flexible testing services, Kameo leverages over 300 nurses, a fleet of mobile labs, and a network of 30 high-throughput PCR labs for efficient onsite testing with fast results across the United States.

Kameo's foundation lies in the entertainment production industry, where they have supported more than 250 productions and have administered over 200,000 COVID-19 tests for clients like Netflix, Disney, Sony Pictures, Viacom, Legendary, HBO, and more. Now, Kameo is also a trusted partner in the workplace of Fortune 500 brands looking to keep employees safe and compliant. For more information, please visit kameo.co .

PRESS CONTACT

Erin Freilich | High10 Media | erin.f@high10media.com | 917.750.0493

