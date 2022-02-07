Nivati Adds Financial Wellness Tools to its Mental Health Platform in Partnership with Savology The partnership will provide financial resources to Nivati platform users

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nivati, the leading mental health platform for employees, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Savology to bring financial wellness resources to their clients. This will be Nivati's ninth tool designed to support employee mental health, adding to their existing tools of Virtual Therapy, Meditation, Yoga, Fitness, Massage, Life Coaching, Sleep, and Nutrition content.

Savology, based in Orem, Utah, provides digital financial planning benefits to employees. Their holistic approach to financial wellness dovetails well with Nivati's approach to mental health for the whole employee.

Amelia Wilcox, Founder and CEO at Nivati, stated: "An astounding 46% of people with debt also have a mental health condition. With 77% of Americans in debt, that is a lot of people who need help and the main reason we need to address financial well-being in our mental health platform."

Savology has found that households with a financial plan are 2.5x more likely to save enough for retirement. In turn, approximately 83% start feeling better about their finances within one year, improving mental health throughout their lives.

With this addition, employees in the United States will have access to financial coaching sessions and financial literacy videos within the Nivati platform, along with Savology's digital financial plans, report cards, and financial tools.

"Personal finances play a critical role in holistic well-being," said Spencer Barclay, CEO and Founder at Savology. "We are thrilled to partner with Nivati to provide a unique employee wellness solution to reduce financial stress and improve financial outcomes."

More details at https://nivati.com/platform/financial-wellness

About Savology

Savology is a personal finance company on a mission to improve the financial well-being of millions of American households by making financial planning more accessible, actionable, and effective than ever before. In addition to its digital planning platform, Savology enables employers to affordably provide financial wellness programs and financial coaching as a benefit. To learn more, visit www.savology.com .

About Nivati

Excellent mental health requires more than just counseling. Nivati provides the most tools and exercises for a complete approach to mental health, including counseling, coaching, meditation, yoga, nutrition, massage, sleep, and finance. Nivati allows companies to satisfy their employees' diverse mental health needs. This leads to higher utilization of the Nivati platform than traditional EAPs and better wellness outcomes, leading to higher employee productivity, satisfaction and retention. Learn more at nivati.com

