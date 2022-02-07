Russell Reynolds Associates Appoints Renée Bell as Chief People Officer

Bell rejoins the firm to further align its people strategy with its business strategy and focus on attracting and retaining diverse talent to fuel the next decade of growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates (RRA) today announced the appointment of Renée Bell as chief people officer. She will lead the global People team to further align the firm's people strategy to its business strategy and will help cultivate talent to further strengthen and deepen the organization's inclusive culture. She is based in Chicago and will serve on the firm's Senior Leadership Team.

"Renée returns to us with her deep background in human resources management and broad focus on developing talent," said Constantine Alexandrakis, chief executive officer of Russell Reynolds Associates. "She is an accomplished leader who will help us further strengthen the diversity of our talent bench to fuel our continued growth, emphasizing how we develop and reward our people while attracting new talent. These are critical pillars for our firm's continued success."

Bell spent nearly a decade at RRA as the global head of learning and development and was instrumental in leading the firm's professional development programs, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, apprenticeship, and more. Most recently, she was chief talent officer at Cornerstone Research, where she managed a global team responsible for talent and development.

"I am thrilled to rejoin RRA and be a part of the firm's next chapter of growth and development under Constantine's leadership," Bell said. "Our organization's success depends on the strength and energy of our people. I am committed to deepening our culture of inclusivity, innovation and purpose which generates a lot of pride in our colleagues but also energizes them to take the firm and their own careers to greater heights."

Bell holds a B.A. with honors in economics and government from Harvard University and an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, and an MPP from the university's Harris School of Public Policy.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory firm. Our 520+ consultants in 47 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. www.russellreynolds.com

