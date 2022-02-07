Valvoline Begins EV Service Offerings in U.S.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products, has announced that it has begun piloting electric vehicle (EV) services in its retail stores. These pilots, in a limited number of our retail locations, are the next step in advancing Valvoline's strategy to extend its world-class preventive auto maintenance service model to EV owners, OEMs and fleets.

"For 150 years we've been bringing innovation to the automotive aftermarket," said Heidi Matheys, Chief Marketing & Transformation Officer of Valvoline. "As Valvoline continues to transform its retail offerings and extend its existing offerings to EV owners, we are able to offer our quick, easy, trusted approach to automotive maintenance regardless of a vehicle's power source."

The Valvoline retail service centers that are piloting the program are providing inspection and maintenance-based services such as 12-volt battery replacement, tire rotations, key fob battery replacement, cabin air filter replacement, wiper replacement and state safety inspections. Many of these services are already performed in Valvoline's retail locations today but will now be piloted with a specific focus on electric vehicles. Phase two is expected to include additional services targeted to EVs and will begin summer 2022 in select company-owned stores.

Today's news comes on the heels of the recent announcement naming Valvoline one of four initial U.S. service partners for Arrival, a global company that is on a mission to make air clean by replacing all vehicles with affordable electric solutions produced by local Microfactories.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains. Established in 1866, the Company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings over the years across multiple service and product channels. The Company operates and franchises approximately 1,600 service center locations and is the No. 2 and No. 3 largest chain in the U.S. and Canada, respectively, by number of stores. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, and are offered at more than 80,000 locations worldwide. Creating the next generation of advanced automotive solutions, Valvoline has established itself as the world's No. 1 supplier of battery fluids to electric vehicle manufacturers, offering tailored products to help extend vehicle range and efficiency. To learn more, or to find a Valvoline service center near you, visit valvoline.com.

