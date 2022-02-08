101edu Rebrands to Aktiv Learning, Announces New Math Learning Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 101edu, provider of the Chem101 active learning platform for chemistry courses, has announced today that the company will rebrand as Aktiv Learning , effective immediately. This rebranding strategy reflects both the core purpose of the company as well as its vision for the future. As part of the name change, Aktiv Learning has unveiled a new company logo and launched a new website at www.aktiv.com

Founded in 2016 by Dr. Justin Weinberg and Igor Belyayev, Aktiv Learning has transformed the STEM learning experience for college and advanced high school students. The company's mobile-first courseware is utilized by thousands of educators for in-class active learning, online homework, and assessments that help students to visualize, experience, and interact with difficult STEM concepts.

The company's first product, Chem101, will be renamed to Aktiv Chemistry . Adopted by chemistry faculty at 500+ colleges and universities across North America including Florida State University, the California State University system, and the University of Connecticut, the platform has a strong track record of measurable success . A recent survey of 6,000+ Aktiv Chemistry students demonstrated that 86% of users attributed the platform to making them engaged or interested in chemistry.

Aktiv Learning today also unveiled Aktiv Mathematics , a revolutionary new product built specifically to enhance teaching and learning in Developmental Math and other lower-division college math courses.

Aktiv Mathematics supports math educators by:

Scaffolding student thinking and lowering student math anxiety with breakthrough user interfaces that help with algebra concepts and word problems.

Granting visibility into every step of the student problem solving process by allowing students to show their work.

Guiding students with pedagogically-intelligent feedback that identifies specific mistakes and misconceptions on each problem.

Providing access to a vast library of learning activities supporting Prealgebra through Precalculus courses that instructors can use to build in-class activities, homework assignments, quizzes, exams, and more.

Instructors begin piloting Aktiv Mathematics in college courses this month and can implement full courses starting in Fall 2022.

"This new chapter as Aktiv Learning represents a significant milestone as we continue to fulfill our vision for teaching and learning in STEM," said Dr. Justin Weinberg, Co-founder and CEO of Aktiv Learning. "Courses such as Developmental Math represent huge stumbling blocks for students who enter higher education without adequate preparation or skill sets. I am incredibly excited about the impacts Aktiv Mathematics will have on students – the feedback we have already received is phenomenal."

"Justin and Igor have a bold vision to transform how students learn the challenging - and essential - STEM skills today," said Board member Dr. James Caras . "From the earliest days, I have known Aktiv Learning's approach and technology would scale from chemistry into other STEM disciplines. Aktiv Mathematics will meet the need for millions of students who suffer from math anxiety or who are not ready for college-level math."

"I'm excited about what I've seen in Aktiv Mathematics. The platform provides targeted feedback on the wrong steps that students make, which is what they really need" said Gwen Vastine , Professor of Mathematics at the Lone Star College System. "I'm interested in student success, and if there is technology that can help my students succeed, I'm all for it."

About Aktiv Learning

Aktiv Learning (formerly 101edu) is transforming STEM education with a next-generation learning platform that fosters student engagement and improves student outcomes. The company's first product for chemistry courses, Aktiv Chemistry (formerly Chem101), has quickly acquired adoptions at 1 out of 10 colleges and universities across North America. Recent surveys of 6,000+ Aktiv Chemistry students demonstrated that 86% of users become more engaged or interested in chemistry after using the platform. The company's newest product, Aktiv Mathematics, is now revolutionizing how students learn in Developmental Math and other lower-division college math courses.

Aktiv Learning was founded by Dr. Justin Weinberg and Igor Belyayev in 2016. The company is backed by leading venture capital firms and angel investors from the edtech industry including Birchmere Ventures, University Ventures, Recurring Capital Partners, James Caras, Mark Miller, and Vineet Madan. Aktiv Learning is based in New York City and is growing its team of educators, engineers, and entrepreneurs both locally and remotely.

