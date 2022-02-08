Azenta Life Sciences Reports Results of First Quarter of Fiscal 2022, Ended December 31, 2021

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Summary of Results

Results of continuing operations reflect the Life Sciences business. Due to the agreement reached in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021 to divest the semiconductor automation business, the results of the semiconductor automation business are treated as discontinued operations and reflected in total diluted EPS.





Quarter Ended







Dollars in millions, except per share data

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

Change





2021

2021

2020

Prior Qtr.

Prior Yr.

Revenue from Continuing Operations

$ 140

$ 137

$ 118

2 % 18 % Life Sciences Products

$ 50

$ 53

$ 46

(6) % 10 % Life Sciences Services

$ 90

$ 84

$ 73

7 % 24 %





























Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ 0.04

$ (0.30)

$ 0.04

113 % 5 % Diluted EPS Total

$ 0.58

$ 0.29

$ 0.35

98 % 65 %





























Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.13

1 % (5) % Adjusted EBITDA Continuing Operations

$ 20

$ 21

$ 22

(7) % (11) %

Management Comments

"Fiscal 2022 started strong with continued robust demand for our product and service offerings," stated Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. "Azenta is winning and executing around the globe, while expanding and deepening customer relationships as a critical part of their end-to-end processes. With the closing of the sale of the semiconductor business on February 1st, we are now a standalone life sciences company with a strong balance sheet to pursue strategic growth opportunities."

Summary of Q1 GAAP Results

Revenue from continuing operations for the first quarter was $140 million , up 18% year over year. Year-over-year organic growth was 16%.

Revenue from Life Sciences Products grew 10% year over year driven by strength in automated ultra-cold storage systems, and Life Sciences Services was up 24% with more than 20% growth in both Sample Repository Solutions and Genomic Services.

Operating loss for the first quarter was $0.3 million . Gross margin was 48.0% and operating expense of $67.4 million included approximately $3.7 million of professional fees in support of M&A initiatives.

We recorded a net benefit of $4.7 million from income tax, driven by the windfall tax benefit from stock compensation treatment recorded at time of vesting in the quarter.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.04 per share, essentially flat compared to the first quarter of 2021. Total diluted EPS of $0.58 includes $0.54 of diluted EPS from discontinued operations.

Summary of Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings for Continuing Operations

The Continuing Operations view shown on a non-GAAP basis provides additional performance information by excluding the impact of M&A costs, amortization, restructuring, purchase price accounting, certain tax impacts, and special charges or gains, such as impairment losses.

As referenced above, revenue in the first quarter was $140 million , up 18% year over year, with 10% growth in Life Sciences Products and 24% growth in Life Science Services.

Operating income was $12 million , up 7% year over year, and operating margin was 8.8%, down 90 basis points year over year and up 60 basis points sequentially. Gross margin of 49.3% was lower by 100 basis points year over year and 40 basis points sequentially. The gross margin of the Products business was 45.9%, up 20 basis points year over year and lower 200 basis points sequentially. The gross margin of the Services business was 51.2%, lower by 190 basis points year over year and up 40 basis points sequentially. Operating expense in the quarter was $56.6 million , lower by $0.2 million compared to Q4 2021, and up $8.7 million year over year. Operating expense in the quarter included approximately $3 million related to support from personnel which will roll off with the finalization of the sale.

Adjusted EBITDA was $20 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.2%, down 130 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Diluted EPS for the first quarter was $0.12 , compared to $0.13 one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity

Cash flow from operations on a total company basis was $16 million for the quarter.

The Company ended the first fiscal quarter of 2022 with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $232 million which excludes $45 million of cash held in discontinued operations. Total debt was $50 million and net cash was $182 million .

Subsequent Event - Sale of the Semiconductor Automation Business

As previously announced, the Company completed the sale of its semiconductor automation business on February 1, 2022 to Thomas H. Lee Partners for a cash price of $3.0 billion, subject to final working capital and other adjustments. Net cash proceeds from the divestiture are expected to be approximately $2.4 billion upon the settlement of fees and taxes. Upon closure of the sale on February 1, 2022, the Company utilized approximately $50 million of proceeds to extinguish outstanding debt. The Company also terminated its revolving line of credit, which had no borrowings outstanding.

Guidance for Continuing Operations for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022

The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for continuing operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $137 million to $147 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the second fiscal quarter is expected to be in the range of $0.07 to $0.15. GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of ($0.04) to $0.04.

Conference Call and Webcast

Azenta management will webcast its first quarter earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events, and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay. In addition, you may call 800-584-1012 (US & Canada only) or +1-212-231-2907 for international callers to listen to the live webcast.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to increase our profitability, our ability to improve or retain our market position, our ability to deliver financial success in the future, and our ability to invest the cash proceeds from the sale of our semiconductor automation business. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the markets we serve, including our supply chain, and on the global economy generally, the volatility of the life sciences industries the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; the timing and effectiveness of cost reduction and cost control measures; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. As of December 1st, the company changed its name and ticker to Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) from Brooks Automation, Inc, (Nasdaq: BRKS).

Azenta is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman

Director of Investor Relations

Azenta Life Sciences

978.262.2635

sara.silverman@azenta.com

Sherry Dinsmore

Azenta Life Sciences

978.262.4301

sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended



December 31,



2021

2020

Revenue











Products $ 45,869

$ 41,462

Services

93,783



76,680

Total revenue

139,652



118,142

Cost of revenue











Products

24,523



22,793

Services

48,085



38,014

Total cost of revenue

72,608



60,807

Gross profit

67,044



57,335

Operating expenses











Research and development

6,485



5,088

Selling, general and administrative

60,711



51,930

Restructuring charges

173



(40)

Total operating expenses

67,369



56,979

Operating (loss) income

(325)



356

Interest income

35



76

Interest expense

(455)



(556)

Other income (expenses), net

(1,077)



1,281

(Loss) income before income taxes

(1,822)



1,156

Income tax benefit

(4,680)



(1,550)

Income from continuing operations

2,858



2,706

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

40,462



23,322

Net income $ 43,320

$ 26,028

Basic net income per share:











Income from continuing operations $ 0.04

$ 0.04

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

0.54



0.31

Basic net income per share $ 0.58

$ 0.35

Diluted net income per share:











Income from continuing operations $ 0.04

$ 0.04

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

0.54



0.31

Diluted net income per share $ 0.58

$ 0.35















Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net income per share:











Basic

74,630



74,021

Diluted

74,866



74,283

















AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31,

September 30,

2021

2021











Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 215,168

$ 227,427 Marketable securities

51



81 Accounts receivable, net

126,001



119,877 Inventories

70,143



60,398 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

60,833



58,198 Current assets held for sale

324,533



311,385 Total current assets

796,729



777,366 Property, plant and equipment, net

147,261



130,719 Long-term marketable securities

3,724



3,598 Long-term deferred tax assets

13,845



10,043 Goodwill

468,585



469,356 Intangible assets, net

178,589



186,534 Other assets

60,042



58,068 Non-current assets held for sale

186,162



183,828 Total assets $ 1,854,937

$ 1,819,512 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable $ 46,869

$ 42,360 Deferred revenue

28,483



25,724 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

2,342



2,330 Accrued compensation and benefits

24,872



33,183 Accrued restructuring costs

142



304 Accrued income taxes payable

14,037



8,711 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

104,306



103,537 Current liabilities held for sale

120,749



128,939 Total current liabilities

341,800



345,088 Long-term debt

49,702



49,677 Long-term tax reserves

1,995



1,973 Long-term deferred tax liabilities

13,141



13,030 Long-term pension liabilities

726



705 Long-term operating lease liabilities

43,802



45,088 Other long-term liabilities

4,372



6,173 Non-current liabilities held for sale

31,976



32,444 Total liabilities

487,514



494,178 Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 88,375,410 shares issued and 74,913,541 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021, 87,808,922 shares issued and 74,347,053 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021

884



878 Additional paid-in capital

1,977,571



1,976,112 Accumulated other comprehensive income

24,149



19,351 Treasury stock at cost - 13,461,869 shares

(200,956)



(200,956) Accumulated deficit

(434,225)



(470,051) Total stockholders' equity

1,367,423



1,325,334 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,854,937

$ 1,819,512

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended



December 31,



2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities











Net income

$ 43,320

$ 26,028 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



12,883



15,746 Stock-based compensation



7,891



6,710 Amortization of premium on marketable securities and deferred financing costs



56



56 Deferred income taxes



(3,084)



(4,960) Other gains on disposals of assets



(95)



1 Adjustment to the gain on divestiture, net of tax



—



948 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:











Accounts receivable



1,121



(4,504) Inventories



(32,150)



(6,307) Prepaid expenses and other assets



(19,647)



28,945 Accounts payable



(2,219)



5,727 Deferred revenue



4,056



3,186 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



(103)



(185) Accrued compensation and tax withholdings



(5,371)



(12,307) Accrued restructuring costs



(154)



(75) Accrued expenses and other liabilities



9,114



(15,279) Net cash provided by operating activities



15,618



43,730 Cash flows from investing activities











Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(18,409)



(15,227) Purchases of marketable securities



(46)



(4) Sales of marketable securities



30



— Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



—



(15,061) Net cash used in investing activities



(18,425)



(30,292) Cash flows from financing activities











Principal repayments of finance lease obligations



(186)



(319) Principal payments on debt



—



(414) Common stock dividends paid



(7,494)



(7,424) Net cash used in financing activities



(7,680)



(8,157) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(1,804)



11,250 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(12,291)



16,531 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



285,333



302,526 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 273,042

$ 319,057













Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets











Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations



215,168



263,517 Cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale



45,000



45,000 Short-term restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,568



3,571 Long-term restricted cash included in other assets



9,306



6,969 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows

$ 273,042

$ 319,057















Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.











































Quarter Ended



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020







per diluted





per diluted





per diluted Dollars in thousands, except per share data

$

share

$

share

$

share Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 2,858

$ 0.04

$ (22,397)

$ (0.30)

$ 2,706

$ 0.04 Adjustments:



































Amortization of intangible assets



8,046



0.11



9,515



0.13



8,910



0.12 Impairment of intangible assets



—



—



13,364



0.18



—



— Restructuring charges



173



0.00



332



0.00



(40)



(0.00) Merger and acquisition costs



3,719



0.05



8,427



0.11



2,191



0.03 Rebranding and transformation costs



619



0.01



827



0.01



—



— Indemnification asset release



—



—



16,007



0.21



—



— Tax adjustments (1)



(4,240)



(0.06)



(10,345)



(0.14)



(2,264)



(0.03) Tax effect of adjustments



(2,265)



(0.03)



(6,967)



(0.09)



(2,212)



(0.03) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 8,910

$ 0.12

$ 8,763

$ 0.12

$ 9,292

$ 0.13 Stock based compensation, pre-tax



3,458



0.05



5,138



0.07



4,835



0.07 Tax rate



15 %

—



15 %

—



15 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax



2,939



0.04



4,367



0.06



4,110



0.06 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$ 11,850

$ 0.16

$ 13,130

$ 0.18

$ 13,401

$ 0.18





































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



—



74,866



—



74,532



—



74,283





1) Tax adjustments during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, exclude tax benefits related to stock compensation windfalls. These benefits are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. We have excluded $16.6 million of tax benefits during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 related to tax reserve reversals due to the expiration of statute of limitations on a liability primarily related to the GENEWIZ acquisition; and $1.5 million related to the timing differences in recognizing the tax benefit related to stock compensation windfall tax deductions. This is partially offset by the exclusion of a $3.4 million charge for the write-down of the tax basis of assets relating to the reversal of the GENEWIZ tax liability and the exclusion of $4.1 million of withholding tax costs associated with foreign cash repatriation.



























Quarter Ended





December 31,

September

December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2021

2021

2020

GAAP net income

$ 43,320

$ 21,804

$ 26,028

Adjustments:



















Less: Income from discontinued operations



(40,462)



(44,201)



(23,322)

Less: Interest income



(35)



(129)



(76)

Add: Interest expense



455



552



556

Add: Income tax benefit



(4,680)



(15,480)



(1,550)

Add: Depreciation



5,208



5,055



4,817

Add: Amortization of completed technology



1,773



1,873



2,005

Add: Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



6,272



7,642



6,905

Earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 11,851

$ (22,884)

$ 15,364



























Quarter Ended





December 31,

September

December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2021

2021

2020

Earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 11,851

$ (22,884)

$ 15,364

Adjustments:



















Add: Stock-based compensation



3,458



5,138



4,835

Add: Restructuring charges



173



332



(40)

Add: Merger and acquisition costs



3,719



8,427



2,191

Impairment of intangible assets



—



13,364



—

Rebranding and transformation costs



619



827



—

Indemnification asset release



—



16,007



—

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 19,820

$ 21,211

$ 22,350













































Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 GAAP gross profit

$ 67,044

48.0 %

$ 66,142

48.3 %

$ 57,335

48.5 % Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



1,773

1.3





1,873

1.4





2,005

1.7

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 68,817

49.3 %

$ 68,015

49.7 %

$ 59,340

50.2 %





















































































































Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 GAAP gross profit

$ 22,690

45.5 %

$ 25,329

47.7 %

$ 20,531

45.1 %

$ 44,354

49.4 %

$ 40,815

48.7 %

$ 36,810

50.7 % Adjustments:







































































Amortization of completed technology



203

0.4





132

0.2





273

0.6





1,570

1.7





1,741

2.1





1,732

2.4

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 22,894

45.9 %

$ 25,461

47.9 %

$ 20,804

45.7 %

$ 45,924

51.2 %

$ 42,556

50.8 %

$ 38,542

53.1 %





















































































































Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



December 31,

September

December 31,

December 31,

September

December 31, Dollars in thousands

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020 GAAP operating profit

$ 4,187

$ 6,470

$ 3,911

$ 6,314

$ 2,602

$ 5,196 Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



203



132



273



1,570



1,741



1,732 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

$ 4,390

$ 6,602

$ 4,184

$ 7,884

$ 4,343

$ 6,928





























































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



December 31,

September

December 31,

December 31,

September

December 31,

December 31,

September

December 31, Dollars in thousands

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ 10,501

$ 9,072

$ 9,107

$ (10,826)

$ (30,314)

$ (8,751)

$ (325)

$ (21,242)

$ 356 Adjustments:





















































Amortization of completed technology



1,773



1,873



2,005



—



—



—



1,773



1,873



2,005 Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



—



—



—



6,272



7,642



6,905



6,272



7,642



6,905 Restructuring charges



—



—



—



173



332



(40)



173



332



(40) Impairment of intangible assets



—



—



—



—



13,364



—



—



13,364



— Rebranding and transformation costs



—



—



—



619



827



—



619



827



— Merger and acquisition costs



—



—



—



3,719



8,427



2,191



3,719



8,427



2,191 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ 12,274

$ 10,945

$ 11,112

$ (43)

$ 278

$ 305

$ 12,231

$ 11,223

$ 11,417

Business Line Realignment – Life Sciences Services

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, as the Company integrated the Genomic Services component and the Sample Repository Solutions component to form the Life Sciences Services segment, the Company realigned certain laboratory services which existed in each business line to be managed underneath the Genomic Services business unit. The table below reflects the revenue for our Sample Repository Solutions and Genomic Services businesses after the reclassification of these laboratory services over the historical quarterly periods and for the full fiscal years of 2021 and 2020.

Management's discussion and analysis of results throughout fiscal year 2021 have previously reflected the revenue amounts reported below. This table serves to update an immaterial misclassification in the disaggregated revenue disclosure in its Revenue from Contracts with Customers footnote in the Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, as well as to retroactively reclassify the footnote information for the quarterly periods and full fiscal year of 2020 for this business realignment to provide additional clarity.







































Three Months Ended

Year Ended







December 31, 2020



March 31, 2021



June 30, 2021



September 30, 2021

September 30, 2021

Sample Repository Solutions

$ 20,533

$ 22,191

$ 21,772

$ 24,426

$ 88,922

Genomic Services



52,101



54,989



58,690



59,398



225,176

Life Sciences Services

$ 72,634

$ 77,180

$ 80,462

$ 83,824

$ 314,097









































































Three Months Ended

Year Ended







December 31, 2019



March 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

Sample Repository Solutions

$ 21,232

$ 22,292

$ 25,279

$ 21,045

$ 89,847

Genomic Services



40,733



42,019



37,599



48,584



168,931

Life Sciences Services

$ 61,964

$ 64,311

$ 62,877

$ 69,628

$ 258,778





































(PRNewsfoto/Brooks Automation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Azenta