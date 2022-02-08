BenefitMall Named a Winner of the Top Workplaces 2022 Award

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of next-generation broker services, is proud to announce the company has earned a 2022 Top Workplaces award. The recognition follows a third-party survey of employees by Energage , a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

BenefitMall (PRNewsFoto/BenefitMall) (PRNewswire)

"While culture is the foundation of great companies, it's the people in that company that create and sustain the culture," said Scott Kirksey, CEO for BenefitMall. "It's a testament to the BenefitMall family that we've found ways to grow our inclusive culture and celebrate diversity, even in a remote environment."

Despite the challenges of working remotely, BenefitMall's commitment to building a strong, well-defined culture made the transition easier. The company's dedication to collaboration translated easily to virtual meetings. Inclusion ambassadors adapted strategies to ensure they were still in tune with the pulse of the company and could provide opportunities to strengthen employee engagement at a local level.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

BenefitMall's culture is centered around its five core values: collaborate to win, innovate to simplify, have the courage to grow, earn trust with every engagement, and co-create a culture of inclusion. With a company-wide dedication to living shared values, BenefitMall is able to provide the fastest, easiest and most trusted benefits selling experience to its clients.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall is the largest general agency partnering with a network of 20,000 Brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 140,000 small and medium-sized businesses. BenefitMall uniquely leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the fastest, easiest, and most secure benefits selling experience for carriers, brokers, and their clients.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for health care reform and compliance. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com .

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70, 000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit Energage or Workplaces .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BenefitMall