BLI ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 7, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Berkeley Lights, Inc. Shareholders

BLI ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 7, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Berkeley Lights, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: July 17, 2020 to September 14, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 7, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in BLI:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/berkeley-lights-inc-loss-submission-form?id=23398&from=4

Berkeley Lights, Inc. NEWS - BLI NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Berkeley Lights, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Berkeley Lights' flagship instrument, the Beacon, suffered from numerous design and manufacturing defects including breakdowns, high error rates, data integrity issues and other problems, limiting the ability of biotechnology companies and research institutions to consistently use the machines at scale; (b) Berkeley Lights had received numerous customer complaints regarding the durability and effectiveness of the Company's automation systems; (c) the actual market for Berkeley Lights' products and services was a fraction of the $23 billion represented to investors because of, inter alia, the relatively high cost of the Company's instruments and consumables and inability to provide the sustained performance necessary to justify these high costs; and (d) as a result of (a)-(c), above, defendants' statements to investors during the Class Period regarding Berkeley Lights' business, operations and financial results were materially false and misleading.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Berkeley Lights, you have until February 7, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Berkeley Lights securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the BLI lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/berkeley-lights-inc-loss-submission-form?id=23398&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm