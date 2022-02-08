CLVT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 25, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Clarivate Plc Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: February 26, 2021 to December 27, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Clarivate Plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Clarivate maintained defective disclosure controls and procedures as a result of a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (ii) the foregoing material weakness was not limited to how the Company accounted for warrants; (iii) as a result, Clarivate failed to properly account for an equity plan included in its acquisition of CPA Global, a global leader in Intellectual Property software and tech-enabled services; (iv) accordingly, the Company was reasonably likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements following its acquisition of CPA Global; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Clarivate, you have until March 25, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

For additional information about the CLVT lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

