DailyPay Welcomes Scott Sampson as First Chief Revenue Officer After Record-setting Growth Year Sampson brings decades experience from companies like 8x8 and IBM; joins amidst the company's hypergrowth

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay, the industry-leading technology platform that's disrupting the financial system, today announced that Scott Sampson joins the company as Chief Revenue Officer, reporting to Founder and CEO Jason Lee.

"Scott brings decades of revenue leadership experience from several world-class, public companies to DailyPay," said DailyPay Co-Founder and CEO Jason Lee. "Scott's proven track record will further accelerate our market growth and enable more employer partners to offer our benefit to millions of Americans."

Sampson was previously the Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at 8x8, a top cloud services company, where he more than doubled revenue. He also served as Chief Revenue Officer at NewVoiceMedia (now Vonage), and spent more than a decade at IBM Corporation, where he served as Vice President of Worldwide Analytics Platform and Industry Cloud Solutions Sales.

"I'm excited to join DailyPay and be part of a team that is changing the way American workers access and control their money, while improving hiring and retention for employers," said Sampson. "DailyPay has seen tremendous revenue growth in a still-green space with massive market opportunity, and I'm looking forward to using my experience to help take the company to the next level."

Sampson received his BS in Computer Science from Northeastern University and his MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Business.

Sampson's hiring comes on the heels of major C-suite additions for DailyPay, which recently announced its appointments of Jane Levine, Esq. as Chief Compliance Officer, David Bakey as Chief Growth Officer and John Abel as Chief Information Security Officer.

DailyPay is consistently recognized as a top employer of choice by leading organizations, including Newsweek, BuiltIn and Best Place to Work. In 2021, TIME Magazine featured DailyPay in its "Best Inventions of 2021." To learn more about the company's open roles across Marketing, Operations, Finance, Growth, Legal and more, visit www.dailypay.com/careers/ .

About DailyPay

DailyPay, powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system. Partnering with America's best-in-class employers, including Dollar Tree, Berkshire Hathaway and Adecco, DailyPay is the recognized gold standard in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants and financial institutions. DailyPay is building technology and the mindset to reimagine the way money moves, from the moment work starts. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit ww.dailypay.com/press.

