Direct Lender Closes Loan on Cleveland Industrial Building

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomfield Capital announced the closing of a $4.0 million senior bridge loan on a 100,000 SF multi-tenant industrial property with significant cold storage space located in Cleveland, OH. The sponsor required immediate execution due to signed leases with tenants waiting to occupy the post-renovated space.

The mixed-use industrial property is in northeast Cleveland and was pre-leased to over 90% occupancy with retail and food processing tenants. The building benefits from a central location providing proximity to downtown Cleveland as well as immediate access to major highways. The Sponsors have owned the building for several years, and Bloomfield's senior bridge loan allows them to finalize their interior renovations and upgrades to the property.

"Affordable flex industrial, cold storage and food processing space is becoming harder and harder to come by," stated Renee Lewis, a principal in the Portland, ME office of Bloomfield Capital. "Our bridge loan allowed this sponsorship group to quickly renovate the building and execute on their business plan when traditional lending sources were not able to meet an expedited deadline," she added.

The Sponsor plans to refinance Bloomfield's bridge loan with a conventional loan in 12 months once interior upgrades are complete and the remaining tenants have moved into the stabilized building.

