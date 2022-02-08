KORE Software Expands Sponsorship & Engagement Marketing Solutions with Key Acquisitions of Hookit & SSB's Pro Sports Vertical KORE Software strengthens its position as the global leader in sports and entertainment solutions. With these acquisitions, KORE stands alone in its ability to help partners collaborate, deliver deeper fan engagement and superior sponsorship effectiveness

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KORE Software is proud to announce two major acquisitions in the sponsorship & engagement marketing space. With the increasing importance of social and digital media, KORE has acquired Hookit, the leading AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform. This extends KORE's capabilities into the social space, strengthening the first true end-to-end solution in sponsorship management and evaluation. KORE is also bolstering its position in the rights holder's market by reaching an agreement to acquire SSB's professional sports business. With these new acquisitions, KORE will serve nearly 1,000 sports properties, 20,000 athletes, and over 100 of the top global brands.

Hookit is a pioneer of sponsorship technology and has partnered with the world's most valuable brands whose logos are seen at sports and live entertainment events around the world. With athletes, teams, and leagues now engaging over 50B followers across social media, social and digital strategies have become a critical component for the modern partnership. By adding Hookit's unparalleled expertise in sponsorship performance tracking across social and digital media, KORE will dramatically enhance the capabilities of its already market-leading sponsorship management platform.

"We've been working on the same market problem to improve sponsorship effectiveness from two sides," said Hookit CEO Scott Tilton. "We've built the leading sponsorship analytics platform in collaboration with some of the world's largest brands. There are so many synergies with KORE, and together we'll be able to tell a complete ROI picture for our respective clients. The aim here is to accelerate the usage of data and enhance strategic partnerships.



KORE CEO Jason Fletcher agrees, stating, "This is a monumental step forward for our market. We are stronger together and are excited to start this journey with a partner like Hookit."



KORE's agreement to acquire SSB's pro sports business comes as SSB dedicates its focus to collegiate athletics and the higher education institutional advancement market. KORE currently partners with 70% of the largest professional sports and entertainment properties in the world. KORE will be adding over 50 new customers to its portfolio whose needs deeply align with KORE's software offerings. This investment reflects KORE's ongoing commitment to sports & event properties and their specialized needs across ticketing, fan engagement, and sponsorship management.



With these acquisitions KORE Software will not only grow its customer base but become the most expansive solutions provider in the engagement marketing space. In order to support this growth, KORE will greatly expand its team and looks forward to leading the industry with even more resources, connection points, data intelligence, and game-changing partnership analytics.



