Kutak Rock Bolsters Public Finance Practice with Denver Attorney Erich Kennedy

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that attorney Erich Kennedy has joined the firm's national public finance practice group as of counsel in the Denver office. Mr. Kennedy focuses his practice on public and commercial finance representing banks, underwriters, issuers and borrowers in a variety of roles, including as bond counsel on taxable and tax-exempt financings. He brings more than 20 years of experience supporting project financings of local and regional significance to the firm's 26-member Denver public finance team.

"Erich is an outstanding addition to Kutak Rock's banking and public finance groups with his broad experience representing borrowers, issuers, banks and underwriters," said Tiffanie Stasiak, managing partner of Kutak Rock's Denver office. "Erich has strong healthcare and long-term care experience as well as deep banking relationships which mesh well with our current client base. His arrival will strengthen our existing and long-term public finance presence in the region. After working on financings with Erich for years, we are excited to welcome him."

Mr. Kennedy has extensive experience with transactions involving senior living facilities, schools and universities, affordable housing, public transportation, special districts and LIHTC transactions that complement several of Kutak Rock's key practice areas. In addition to financing transactions, Mr. Kennedy has assisted for-profit and nonprofit clients with incorporation and corporate governance, contracting and leasing matters, day-to-day operational and business matters and acquisitions.

"I am thrilled to be joining Kutak Rock's talented bench of public finance attorneys," said Kennedy. "Throughout the years, Kutak Rock attorneys have been at the table in a number of financings in which I was involved. Through my experience, I witnessed firsthand the power of a national platform, authentic commitment to client service and collaborative culture. I look forward to this next chapter."

Mr. Kennedy earned his J.D. from Emory University School of Law and his B.S. from Lee University. He is admitted to practice in Colorado.

