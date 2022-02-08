LiftMaster Brings Smart Home Innovation to the Garage in NAHB's The New American Home and The New American Remodel Home For sixth year in a row, NAHB Selects LiftMaster Smart Garage Door Openers for the official show homes of the 2022 International Builders' Show®

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftMaster®, the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, is pleased to announce that its innovative garage door openers, powered by myQ® technology, will be featured in the The New American Home™ 2022 and The New American Remodel Home™ 2022. Both homes will be open to tour during the 2022 National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders' Show (IBS) in Orlando, FL from February 8 to 10.

Visitors touring The New American Home and The New American Remodel Home will be able to see the new LiftMaster 87504-267 Secure View™ Ultra-Quiet Belt Drive Smart Opener with Camera, LED Corner to Corner Lighting™ and Battery Backup and the LiftMaster 8500W DC Battery Backup Wall Mount Wi-Fi® Residential Garage Door Opener. (PRNewswire)

"Today, homebuyers expect the garage to be an important extension of the home, a multifunctional space that can pull double-duty with room for storage, hobbies, or as seen in the New American Home, even a dog-washing station," said Melissa Foley, LiftMaster's Principal of Strategic Relationships. "To ensure the garage space is functional, inviting and secure, homeowners need a powerful smart home device that not only reliably opens and closes the garage door but adds value to the home and daily life."

Over 50 years ago LiftMaster set out to provide homeowners with an easier way to get in and out of their garage with one of the first automated garage door openers. Fast forward to today, LiftMaster continues to set the standard in garage opener innovation and design by transforming the garage door opener into a sleek smart home device that does more than just open and close the garage door. Integrated myQ technology enables homeowners to control, secure and monitor their home's largest and often busiest entryway, from their smartphone through the myQ app - anytime, from anywhere. The powerful myQ app is free and acts as a command center, allowing homeowners to easily share and manage home access without interrupting their day, as well as enabling smart access experiences like Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery and Smart Vehicle Access capabilities within select vehicles. Additionally, LiftMaster Smart Garage Door Openers' myQ technology lets homeowners easily leverage LiftMaster's ecosystem of myQ connected products, including Smart Locks and Cameras, to scale the number of home entry points they have control over from the myQ app for a complete smart home access solution.

Visitors touring The New American Home and The New American Remodel Home will be able to see the new LiftMaster 87504-267 Secure View™ Ultra-Quiet Belt Drive Smart Opener with Camera, LED Corner to Corner Lighting™ and Battery Backup and the LiftMaster 8500W DC Battery Backup Wall Mount Wi-Fi® Residential Garage Door Opener and experience how the myQ app works. The only garage door opener with a built-in camera, the LiftMaster 87504-267 adds streaming video, recorded events and 2-way communication to the myQ app, providing a clear picture of what is happening in the garage for enhanced security and peace of mind. The 8500W features a popular space-saving design that mounts alongside the garage door, opening the ceiling up for storage or other possibilities.

"We are pleased to once again partner with The New American Home and The New American Remodel Home projects that showcase the latest in design, technology and lifestyle trends," said Foley. "As an industry leader in access solutions, LiftMaster remains committed to developing new technologies that address the needs of today's busy homeowners and provide the control and convenience they desire."

Attendees of the International Builder's Show (IBS) can visit the LiftMaster booth W6943 to experience a full suite of smart residential access control solutions that include, garage door openers, locks, cameras, smart video intercom systems and even a myQ connected pet door.

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, telephone entry systems and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com .

