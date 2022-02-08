NumberSquad Launches Docuport App for Improving Document and Communication Flow for Accounting Firms

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchanging documents is standard for accounting firms and those offering financial services. Traditional methods such as postal services, faxing, and email can complicate the tedious process of sending documents back and forth which is necessary to the nature of the work.

NumberSquad Inc., an online accounting firm that works with small businesses, launched the Docuport App to simplify document management, workflow process, and everything in one place environment. Integrating Docuport with other financial tools and tax software, NumberSquad automates small business accounting and taxes. Entrepreneurs now can have full control of their finances with minimum effort.

Now, clients can take advantage of autopiloting their business finances and taxes. This software makes it possible for clients to easily access all their financial data and manage their finances. Clients can monitor key figures by using this simplified financial dashboard. Docuport is the one-stop solution to streamline small business bookkeeping, payroll and taxes conveniently from one app.

The online accounting firm works with small businesses in the Fairfax, VA area, Washington DC area, and across the US using online resources. NumberSquad strives to make a difference in the accounting industry. Founder, Giundiuz Osmanov stated, "We are working diligently and focused on making a noticeable change in the accounting industry by creating a financial platform that makes small business accounting convenient and at the same time, attracts talent in our industry."

The Docuport app is available through the NumberSquare website and the Android and Apple app stores.

About NumberSquare, Inc.: Since founding in 2019, the financial platform has aimed to make business accounting more suitable and practical for small businesses. Founder, Giundiuz Osmanov started the local accounting firm to help small businesses in the region with accounting and tax services. He has more than 15 years of experience as a tax accountant and is also an IRS Enrolled Agent and a Quickbooks ProAdvisor.

Media contact:

Zhala Shammadova

zhala@numbersquad.com

703-865-6161

View original content:

SOURCE NumberSquad