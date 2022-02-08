Photocure to Participate in the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), The Bladder Cancer Company, announces that President and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Schneider and Chief Financial Officer, Erik Dahl will present a corporate overview and host 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, being held virtually February 14-18, 2022.
Photocure's presentation is scheduled to take place February 17th at 11:20am ET (5:20pm CET) and can be accessed via the link below: https://wsw.com/webcast/svbleerink67/pho.ol/2984800
About Photocure ASA
Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com, www.cysview.com
For further information, please contact:
Dan Schneider
President and CEO
Photocure ASA
Email: ds@photocure.com
Erik Dahl
CFO
Photocure ASA
Tel: +4745055000
Email: ed@photocure.com
David Moskowitz
Vice President, Investor Relations
Photocure ASA
Tel: +1 202 280 0888
Email: david.moskowitz@photocure.com
Media and IR enquiries:
Geir Bjørlo
Corporate Communications (Norway)
Tel: +47 91540000
Email: geir.bjorlo@corpcom.no
