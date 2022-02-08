PlantSwitch Announces Close of $3.25M Seed Round

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantSwitch, a Dallas-based start-up that is revolutionizing the food-packaging industry with high-quality, biodegradable plastic alternatives, today announced the close of a $3.25 million seed round, paving the path for further growth, specifically expansion of its product offerings and development of supply chain infrastructure.

"We are excited to announce that we have closed our seed round," said co-founder and CEO Dillon Baxter. "This capital will enable us to expand our product offering, scale our supply chain infrastructure, and continue hiring talented people as we pursue our mission of making a closed-loop economy a reality. We are grateful for the belief in our vision from an investor group that provides immense strategic value in both manufacturing and distribution. As we seek to bring better-quality, eco-friendly packaging options to market, this is a major step towards accelerating our impact."

PlantSwitch was founded in January 2020 by Dallas-based Dillon Baxter and Maxime Blandin, both graduates of Southern Methodist University (SMU) and alums of the SMU men's golf team. The products that PlantSwitch provides are revolutionizing the food packaging industry by offering single-use biodegradable solutions that function like traditional plastic at an affordable price.

"Even with the barriers that the global pandemic and related supply chain challenges presented from the outset of our launch, we've been able to bring on new customers and meet supply demands throughout - a testament to the quality of PlantSwitch products and the strong customer base and reliable supply chains we have built," said Dillon Baxter

PlantSwitch first launched as a supplier of biodegradable straws and cutlery and plans to introduce numerous other renewable packaging products to its offerings including cups, plates, water bottles, food takeout containers, and cosmetic and CPG packaging products. It is also able to create custom products for large-scale clients. Notable customers include Hillstone Restaurant Group, Pressed, Discovery Land Company, Catch Hospitality Group, Just Salad and The Hampton Social, among others.

ABOUT PLANTSWITCH

PlantSwitch is a leading provider of bioplastic packaging products that offer a high-quality, sustainable alternative to petroleum-based, single-use plastics with the mission to be a driving force in making a closed-loop economy a reality. PlantSwitch products have a best-in-class combination of sustainability and quality and are price-competitive with other sustainable alternatives.

