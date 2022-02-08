U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Update the Service's Gunnery Training Simulators

RESTON, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced it has been awarded a prime contract by the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training, and Instrumentation to modernize the service's gunnery training simulation systems. The single-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a total estimated value of $104 million and a period of performance of five years. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida.

"These training simulators enable our warfighters to master their skills and become more proficient on the service's operating equipment," said Mike Rickels, Leidos Senior Vice President of C4ISR Solutions. "Our team is excited to continue the longstanding support to the U.S. Army in its critical mission to provide gunnery training products to the warfighter in support of training across multiple gunnery trainer variants."

Through this contract, Leidos will perform technology refresh and concurrency updates to the simulators. Gunnery Training Simulators utilize a computer-based simulator that connects the body of a weapon to a virtual reality system. These are used to augment training on a variety of crew-served weapons.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training, and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) is responsible for rapidly developing, delivering and sustaining testing, training and information operations capabilities. This work serves to enhance readiness across the operational spectrum in support of national defense.

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

