Ziflow Wins in Prestigious 2022 G2 Best Software Awards

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziflow , the leading creative collaboration platform, today announced it has been named in the G2 2022 Best Software Awards, placing in the top 50 Content Management Products list and in the top 100 Fastest Growing Products list. In a software marketplace with more than 60 million software buyers annually, the G2 Best Software List ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely product reviews from real users.

"These awards are not really about Ziflow, but about our customers. Our customers have helped us build an amazing product that delivers real results. They have driven the phenomenal growth of Ziflow to become the market leader in creative collaboration. They have also provided constant, positive feedback, both directly to our team, as well as through G2. We really can't thank our customers enough!," said Anthony Welgemoed, co-founder and CEO, Ziflow.

Ziflow is the market leading creative collaboration platform helping agencies and brands streamline feedback of millions of creative assets. Ziflow continues to be named as a leader in multiple G2 quarterly reports. Most recently, Ziflow was listed in G2 Winter 2022 reports that included the Momentum Grid® Report for Online Proofing and the Grid® Report for Online Proofing . Ziflow was also ranked as a high performer in the Video CMS Software category.

"As we continue to accelerate rapid growth, our online marketplace boasts 100,000+ software and services companies in 2,000+ categories and over 1.5 million trusted user reviews. Simply put, G2 is where you go for software," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they've earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence."

The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2's Software Sellers or Software Products "Best Of" lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2022 Best Software List and read more about G2's methodology .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Ziflow

Ziflow is the leading creative collaboration platform. Ziflow helps agencies and brands deliver exceptional creative work by streamlining feedback on any creative asset from concept to delivery. Creative teams collaborate on any creative asset with a single platform for review of video, digital, web, documents, images, audio, banners, and much more. Flexible workflow accelerates approval of creative projects. Seamless integration with creative tools and apps lets creative teams continue to work at speed. Customers include Showtime, McCann Worldgroup, AWS, Weber, Specialized and Dupont. Ziflow was founded in 2017 and serves thousands of customers across the world. Ziflow has team members in the US, UK, Poland and South Africa.

Media Contacts

