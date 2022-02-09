2U Reports Results for Full-Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Delivers revenue growth of 22% for the full year

LANHAM, Md., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today reported financial and operating results for the full-year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Results for Full-Year 2021 Compared to Full-Year 2020

Revenue increased 22% to $945.7 million

Degree Program Segment revenue increased 22% to $592.3 million

Alternative Credential Segment revenue increased 23% to $353.4 million

Net loss improved $21.7 million to $194.8 million , or $2.61 per share

Non-GAAP Results for Full-Year 2021 Compared to Full-Year 2020

Adjusted EBITDA improved $50.5 million to $66.6 million

Adjusted net loss improved $16.1 million to $47.6 million , or $0.64 per share

Results for Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020

Revenue increased 13% to $243.6 million

Degree Program Segment revenue increased 17% to $152.4 million

Alternative Credential Segment revenue increased 8% to $91.2 million

Net loss increased $29.6 million to $67.3 million , or $0.89 per share

Non-GAAP Results for Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020

Adjusted EBITDA improved $2.2 million to $21.0 million

Adjusted net loss increased $10.8 million to $14.9 million , or $0.20 per share

"Our strong 2021 results were led by healthy revenue growth in both our degree and alternative credential business, with demand for our undergraduate offerings particularly compelling," said Christopher "Chip" Paucek, 2U's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "With the closing of the edX transaction in November 2021, we are laser focused on transforming 2U into the leading global education platform company, positioned to drive powerful societal impact and superior value for all our stakeholders, by delivering learners affordable, flexible, and career-relevant online education offerings, while helping universities and businesses strengthen their institutions for the digital age."

Paul Lalljie, 2U's Chief Financial Officer, added, "We ended 2021 nicely, capping off a strong year. We closed out the year with double-digit revenue growth and continued margin improvement. Additionally, we completed our transformational acquisition of edX in the fourth quarter and its successful integration is a key priority for us. Our outlook for 2022 reflects a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress towards profitability, which is prudent given the digital marketing environment. With the addition of edX and our transition to a platform company, we have established a strategic and financial framework for achieving our mid-term goals and creating shareholder value."

Discussion of 2021 Results

Revenue for the year totaled $945.7 million, a 22% increase from $774.5 million in 2020. This increase was driven by a 23% increase in Alternative Credential Segment revenue to $353.4 million, primarily due to an increase in the average revenue per full course equivalent ("FCE") enrollment of 15% resulting from a higher proportion of boot camp offerings in operation, and a 22% increase in Degree Program Segment revenue to $592.3 million, primarily due to growth in FCE enrollments of 39,102, or 20%. On a year-over-year basis, total FCE enrollments increased 16% to 323,329.

Revenue for the fourth quarter totaled $243.6 million, a 13% increase from $215.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase was driven by a 17% increase in Degree Program Segment revenue to $152.4 million, primarily due to an increase in the average revenue per FCE enrollment of 16%, and an 8% increase in Alternative Credential Segment revenue to $91.2 million, primarily due to an increase in the average revenue per FCE enrollment of 13%. Total average revenue per FCE enrollment increased by 14% over the prior year period to $3,041.

Costs and expenses for the year totaled $1.1 billion, a 17% increase from $953.5 million in 2020. This increase was primarily driven by increased operational expense to support revenue growth, including the acquisition of edX.

Costs and expenses for the fourth quarter totaled $293.3 million, a 20% increase from $245.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily driven by increased operational expense to support revenue growth, including the acquisition of edX.

As of December 31, 2021, the company's cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $249.9 million, a decrease of $269.0 million from $518.9 million as of December 31, 2020. Cash used in operating activities of $18.1 million and cash used in investing activities of $793.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 were partially offset by cash provided by financing activities of $544.9 million.

Business Outlook for Fiscal Year 2022

The company provided updated guidance for the full-year 2022 for the following metrics:

Revenue to range from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion , representing growth of 13% at the midpoint

Net loss to range from $235 million to $215 million

Adjusted EBITDA to range from $70 million to $90 million , representing growth of 20% at the midpoint

Non-GAAP Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding 2U's results, the company has disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted EBITDA (loss), unlevered free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per share. The company has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The company defines adjusted EBITDA (loss) as net income or net loss, as applicable, before net interest income (expense), other income (expense), net, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, deferred revenue fair value adjustments, transaction costs, integration costs, restructuring-related costs, stockholder activism costs, certain litigation-related costs, consisting of fees for certain non-ordinary course litigation and other proceedings, impairment charges, losses on debt extinguishment, and stock-based compensation expense. The company defines unlevered free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures, payments to university clients, certain non-ordinary cash payments, and cash interest payments on debt. The company defines adjusted net income (loss) as net income or net loss, as applicable, before other income (expense), net, acquisition-related gains or losses, deferred revenue fair value adjustments, transaction costs, integration costs, restructuring-related costs, stockholder activism costs, certain litigation-related costs, consisting of fees for certain non-ordinary course litigation and other proceedings, impairment charges, losses on debt extinguishment, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated as adjusted net income (loss) divided by diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding for periods that result in adjusted net income, and basic weighted-average shares outstanding for periods that result in an adjusted net loss. Some of the adjustments described in the definitions of adjusted EBITDA (loss), unlevered free cash flow, and adjusted net income (loss) may not be applicable in any given reporting period and they may vary from period to period.

The company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, to understand cash that is generated by or available for operational expenses and investment in the business after capital expenditures, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate the company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in the company's business as they exclude expenses that are not reflective of ongoing operating results. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the company's operating results and prospects in the same manner as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.

The use of adjusted EBITDA (loss), unlevered free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per share measures has certain limitations, as they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the company's operations. The company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Management encourages investors and others to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Conference Call Information

What:

2U's fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results conference call When:

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 Time:

4:30 p.m. ET Live Call:

(833) 921-1673 Conference ID #:

4581712 Webcast:

investor.2U.com

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

For more than a decade, 2U, Inc. has been the digital transformation partner of choice to great non-profit colleges and universities delivering high-quality online education at scale. As the parent company of edX, a leading global online learning platform, 2U provides over 42 million learners with access to world-class education in partnership with more than 230 colleges, universities, and corporations. Our people and technology are powering more than 3,600 digital education offerings — from free courses to full degrees — and helping unlock human potential. To learn more: visit 2U.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding 2U, Inc.'s future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding future results of operations and financial position of 2U, including financial targets, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. 2U has based these forward-looking statements largely on its estimates of its financial results and its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs as of the date of this press release. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results predicted, including, but not limited to:

trends in the higher education market and the market for online education, and expectations for growth in those markets;





the acceptance, adoption and growth of online learning by colleges and universities, faculty, students, employers, accreditors and state and federal licensing bodies;





the impact of competition on the company's industry and innovations by competitors;





the company's ability to comply with evolving regulations and legal obligations related to data privacy, data protection and information security;





the company's expectations about the potential benefits of its cloud-based software-as-a-service technology and technology-enabled services to university clients and students;





the company's dependence on third parties to provide certain technological services or components used in its platform;





the company's expectations about the predictability, visibility and recurring nature of its business model;





the company's ability to meet the anticipated launch dates of its degree programs, executive education offerings and boot camps;





the company's ability to acquire new university clients and expand its degree programs, executive education offerings and boot camps with existing university clients;





the company's ability to successfully integrate the operations of its acquisitions, including the edX acquisition, to achieve the expected benefits of its acquisitions and manage, expand and grow the combined company;





the company's ability to refinance its indebtedness on attractive terms, if at all, to better align with its focus on profitability;





the company's ability to service its substantial indebtedness and comply with the covenants and conversion obligations contained in the indenture governing its convertible senior notes and the term loan agreement governing its term loan facility;





the company's ability to generate sufficient future operating cash flows from recent acquisitions to ensure related goodwill is not impaired;





the company's ability to execute its growth strategy in the international, undergraduate and non-degree alternative markets;





the company's ability to continue to recruit prospective students for its offerings;





the company's ability to maintain or increase student retention rates in its degree programs;





the company's ability to attract, hire and retain qualified employees;





the company's expectations about the scalability of its cloud-based platform;





potential changes in regulations applicable to the company or its university clients;





the company's expectations regarding the amount of time its cash balances and other available financial resources will be sufficient to fund its operations;





the impact and cost of stockholder activism;





the impact of any natural disasters or public health emergencies, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic;





the company's expectations regarding the effect of the capped call transactions and regarding actions of the option counterparties and/or their respective affiliates; and





other factors beyond the company's control.

These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other SEC filings. Moreover, 2U operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for 2U management to predict all risks, nor can 2U assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements 2U may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated.

Investor Relations Contact: Parth Patel, 2U, Inc., investorinfo@2U.com

Media Contact: Glenda Felden, 2U, Inc., media@2U.com

2U, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

(unaudited)



Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 232,932

$ 500,629 Restricted cash 16,977

18,237 Accounts receivable, net 67,287

46,663 Other receivables, net 29,439

1,076 Prepaid expenses and other assets 47,217

38,277 Total current assets 393,852

604,882 Other receivables, net, non-current 21,568

24,332 Property and equipment, net 48,650

52,734 Right-of-use assets 76,841

60,785 Goodwill 824,539

415,830 Intangible assets, net 675,523

312,770 Other assets, non-current 68,033

72,931 Total assets $ 2,109,006

$ 1,544,264 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 166,458

$ 130,674 Deferred revenue 90,489

75,493 Lease liability 13,985

10,024 Other current liabilities 62,575

21,178 Total current liabilities 333,507

237,369 Long-term debt 845,316

273,173 Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,726

2,810 Lease liability, non-current 98,666

83,228 Other liabilities, non-current 636

6,694 Total liabilities 1,279,851

603,274 Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 75,754,663 shares issued

and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; 72,451,521 shares issued and outstanding as

of December 31, 2020 76

72 Additional paid-in capital 1,735,628

1,646,574 Accumulated deficit (890,638)

(695,872) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,911)

(9,784) Total stockholders' equity 829,155

940,990 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,109,006

$ 1,544,264

2U, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

















(unaudited)

(unaudited) Revenue $ 243,624

$ 215,294

$ 945,682

$ 774,533 Costs and expenses













Curriculum and teaching 32,012

31,081

130,817

107,968 Servicing and support 36,601

32,488

138,548

125,851 Technology and content development 50,522

42,909

179,061

155,949 Marketing and sales 109,915

92,550

456,096

390,174 General and administrative 64,256

46,319

208,598

173,526 Total costs and expenses 293,306

245,347

1,113,120

953,468 Loss from operations (49,682)

(30,053)

(167,438)

(178,935) Interest income 287

(26)

1,475

1,354 Interest expense (18,208)

(7,742)

(51,222)

(27,317) Loss on debt extinguishment —

—

(1,101)

(11,671) Other (expense) income, net (406)

230

22,324

(1,429) Loss before income taxes (68,009)

(37,591)

(195,962)

(217,998) Income tax benefit (expense) 748

(66)

1,196

1,514 Net loss $ (67,261)

$ (37,657)

$ (194,766)

$ (216,484) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.89)

$ (0.52)

$ (2.61)

$ (3.22) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding,

basic and diluted 75,509,253

72,228,308

74,580,115

67,142,976 Other comprehensive income (loss)













Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of $0

for all periods presented (4,031)

10,064

(6,127)

(2,980) Comprehensive loss $ (71,292)

$ (27,593)

$ (200,893)

$ (219,464)

2U, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)





Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019













(unaudited)







Cash flows from operating activities









Net loss $ (194,766)

$ (216,484)

$ (235,222) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating

activities:









Non-cash interest expense 25,403

16,267

1,153 Depreciation and amortization expense 108,448

96,469

69,843 Stock-based compensation expense 97,766

82,042

51,504 Non-cash lease expense 18,933

15,153

11,725 Loss on sublease 4,845

—

— Provision for credit losses 8,036

4,642

1,425 Impairment charge —

—

70,379 Loss on debt extinguishment 1,101

11,671

— Gain on sale of investment (27,762)

—

— Other 2,515

1,443

1,982 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets and liabilities acquired:









Accounts receivable, net (31,756)

(17,877)

11,949 Other receivables (27,001)

(21,148)

(1,354) Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,467)

(5,230)

(27,166) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 21,212

41,959

11,542 Deferred revenue 9,850

26,061

10,014 Other liabilities, net (27,431)

(5,364)

(29,748) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (18,074)

29,604

(51,974) Cash flows from investing activities









Purchase of a business, net of cash acquired (761,118)

(949)

(388,004) Additions of amortizable intangible assets (60,546)

(62,784)

(64,923) Purchases of property and equipment (9,788)

(6,517)

(13,421) Purchase of investments (1,000)

—

(10,000) Proceeds from investments 38,818

—

25,000 Advances made to university clients —

—

(400) Advances repaid by university clients 200

925

350 Net cash used in investing activities (793,434)

(69,325)

(451,398) Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering costs —

299,796

— Proceeds from debt 569,477

371,681

244,724 Payments on debt (4,334)

(837)

— Extinguishment of long-term facility —

(250,000)

— Purchases of capped calls in connection with issuance of convertible senior notes —

(50,540)

— Prepayment premium on extinguishment of senior secured term loan facility —

(2,528)

— Payment of debt issuance costs (11,575)

(3,419)

(1,953) Tax withholding payments associated with settlement of restricted stock units (18,780)

(4,784)

(2,574) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6,489

4,177

3,119 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan share purchases 3,583

3,960

3,382 Payments for acquisition of intangible assets —

—

(2,180) Net cash provided by financing activities 544,860

367,506

244,518 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2,309)

1,212

(1,049) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (268,957)

328,997

(259,903) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 518,866

189,869

449,772 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 249,909

$ 518,866

$ 189,869

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss for each of the periods indicated.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

















(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net loss $ (67,261)

$ (37,657)

$ (194,766)

$ (216,484) Stock-based compensation expense 23,021

18,080

97,766

82,042 Other (income) expense, net 406

(230)

(22,324)

1,429 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 12,455

10,385

43,863

42,442 Income tax benefit on amortization of acquired intangible assets (238)

(271)

(1,083)

(1,328) Loss on debt extinguishment —

—

1,101

11,671 Other* 16,767

5,662

27,801

16,497 Adjusted net loss (14,850)

(4,031)

(47,642)

(63,731) Net interest expense 17,921

7,768

49,747

25,963 Income tax (benefit) expense (510)

337

(113)

(186) Depreciation and amortization expense 18,416

14,678

64,585

54,027 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,977

$ 18,752

$ 66,577

$ 16,073















Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.89)

$ (0.52)

$ (2.61)

$ (3.22) Adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.20)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.64)

$ (0.97) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding,

basic and diluted 75,509,253

72,228,308

74,580,115

67,142,976









*

Includes (i) transaction and integration expense of $14.3 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended

December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $16.9 million and $2.3 million for the years ended December 31,

2021 and 2020, respectively, (ii) restructuring-related expense of $1.3 million and $3.7 million for the three months

ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $8.5 million and $6.8 million for the years ended December 31,

2021 and 2020, respectively, and (iii) stockholder activism and litigation-related expense of $1.2 million and

$1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $2.4 million and $7.4 million

for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA (loss) to net loss by segment for each of the periods indicated.



Degree Program Segment

Alternative Credential Segment

Consolidated

Three Months Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

























(in thousands) Net loss $ (25,614)

$ (6,828)

$ (41,647)

$ (30,829)

$ (67,261)

$ (37,657) Adjustments:





















Stock-based compensation expense 15,467

10,632

7,554

7,448

23,021

18,080 Other (income) expense, net (525)

(85)

931

(145)

406

(230) Net interest expense (income) 17,988

7,319

(67)

449

17,921

7,768 Income tax expense (benefit) 404

243

(1,152)

(177)

(748)

66 Depreciation and amortization expense 15,324

13,378

15,547

11,685

30,871

25,063 Other 16,311

4,072

456

1,590

16,767

5,662 Total adjustments 64,969

35,559

23,269

20,850

88,238

56,409 Total adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ 39,355

$ 28,731

$ (18,378)

$ (9,979)

$ 20,977

$ 18,752

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA (loss) to net loss by segment for each of the periods indicated.



Degree Program Segment

Alternative Credential Segment

Consolidated

Year Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

























(in thousands) Net loss $ (46,360)

$ (111,479)

$ (148,406)

$ (105,005)

$ (194,766)

$ (216,484) Adjustments:





















Stock-based compensation expense 66,033

62,354

31,733

19,688

97,766

82,042 Other (income) expense, net (28,079)

(221)

5,755

1,650

(22,324)

1,429 Net interest expense (income) 49,917

25,961

(170)

2

49,747

25,963 Income tax expense (benefit) 629

347

(1,825)

(1,861)

(1,196)

(1,514) Depreciation and amortization

expense 56,420

48,364

52,028

48,105

108,448

96,469 Loss on debt extinguishment 1,101

11,671

—

—

1,101

11,671 Other 26,480

12,610

1,321

3,887

27,801

16,497 Total adjustments 172,501

161,086

88,842

71,471

261,343

232,557 Total adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ 126,141

$ 49,607

$ (59,564)

$ (33,534)

$ 66,577

$ 16,073

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of unlevered free cash flow to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities for each of the twelve-month periods indicated.



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

















(in thousands) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (18,074)

$ 33,325

$ 34,054

$ 47,094 Additions of amortizable intangible assets (60,546)

(61,213)

(60,154)

(61,195) Purchases of property and equipment (9,788)

(6,398)

(4,715)

(4,919) Payments to university clients 6,800

8,800

8,550

6,550 Non-ordinary cash payments* 22,193

11,199

15,739

15,530 Free cash flow (59,415)

(14,287)

(6,526)

3,060 Cash interest payments on debt 25,537

9,046

9,075

5,923 Unlevered free cash flow $ (33,878)

$ (5,241)

$ 2,549

$ 8,983









*

Includes transaction, integration, restructuring-related, stockholder activism, and litigation-related expense.

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to net loss guidance, at the midpoint of the ranges provided by the company, for the period indicated.



Year Ending December 31, 2022

(in millions) Net loss $ (225.0) Stock-based compensation expense 120.0 Other (income) expense, net 2.0 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 63.0 Other 5.0 Adjusted net loss (35.0) Net interest expense 55.0 Income tax (benefit) expense — Depreciation and amortization expense 60.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 80.0

2U, Inc. Key Financial Performance Metrics (unaudited)

Full Course Equivalent Enrollments

Degree Program Segment

The following table presents the FCE enrollments and average revenue per FCE enrollment in the company's Degree

Program Segment for the last eight quarters.



Q4 '21

Q3 '21

Q2 '21

Q1 '21

Q4 '20

Q3 '20

Q2 '20

Q1 '20 Degree Program Segment FCE

enrollments 58,967

57,842

60,429

60,007

58,425

47,842

46,142

45,734 Degree Program Segment average

revenue per FCE enrollment $ 2,585

$ 2,555

$ 2,420

$ 2,431

$ 2,234

$ 2,551

$ 2,507

$ 2,590



Alternative Credential Segment

The following table presents the FCE enrollments and average revenue per FCE enrollment in the company's

Alternative Credential Segment for the last eight quarters.



Q4 '21

Q3 '21

Q2 '21

Q1 '21

Q4 '20

Q3 '20

Q2 '20

Q1 '20 Alternative Credential Segment FCE enrollments 21,153

20,174

23,679

21,078

22,190

23,067

20,435

15,141 Alternative Credential Segment average

revenue per FCE enrollment* $ 4,312

$ 4,193

$ 3,843

$ 4,108

$ 3,821

$ 3,426

$ 3,279

$ 3,766









*

The edX acquisition was completed on November 16, 2021. All revenue related to this acquisition was reflected in the

Alternative Credential Segment. Average revenue per FCE enrollment for the company's Alternative Credential

Segment excludes edX's results of operations for the fourth quarter of 2021, as the impact was not material.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 2U, Inc.