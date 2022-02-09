Health & Hygiene Concerns to Drive Household Pesticide Demand Worldwide Through 2025

CLEVELAND, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In most global markets, particularly in lower income countries, concerns about insects and other pests as disease vectors will be a major driver of demand for household pesticides through 2025, according to a new Freedonia Group analysis.

As standards of living improve around the world and a greater range of pesticides becomes more readily available, consumer demand for household insecticides and other pesticides is expected to rise. Changes to the global climate will also increase insect populations in many regions, further supporting demand. However, in many low-income areas, these products will still face significant competition from non-chemical alternatives such as mosquito nets and rodent traps.

Household Pesticides Accounted for 65% of Global Consumer Pesticide Demand in 2020

Household pesticide use includes pesticides applied within a residence or directly to the exterior of a building – e.g., insect control products applied along windowsills and doorways.

Among consumer pesticide applications, these products account for a majority of global demand. Compared to lawn and garden pesticides, household pesticides are more likely to be deemed essential, particularly in parts of the world where insect and rodent control are important for public health reasons.

Additionally, even households that do not use significant amounts of pesticides are likely to have at least one household pesticide product on hand; some households might not be bothered by weeds and other pests in the yard, but few families are willing to tolerate indoor infestations of cockroaches and mice.

Global Consumer Pesticide Market to Expand 3.3% Annually Through 2025

Demand for consumer pesticides is projected to increase 3.3% per year to $7.7 billion in 2025. Gains will be supported by:

rising personal incomes and greater availability of a range of consumer products in developing markets, particularly in Central and South America , the Asia/Pacific region, and the Africa /Mideast region

the continuing uptake of higher-value products in the US

