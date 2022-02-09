LITTLE CAESARS® LEVERAGES WORLDWIDE GROWTH MOMENTUM FOR AMBITIOUS EXPANSION PLANS IN 2022

Leading global pizza chain continues to experience widespread growth and plans to open new stores across the U.S. and in Brazil, France, Malaysia, Netherlands, Philippines and United Arab Emirates

DETROIT, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the global, family-owned pizza chain with locations in 27 countries and territories, is riding considerable growth momentum from 2021 into what is shaping up to be a year marked by even more worldwide growth in 2022.

Little Caesars store, Barcelona, Spain (PRNewswire)

"Little Caesars has ambitious plans to continue expanding globally and is actively seeking franchisees interested in joining our world-renowned brand," said Jeremy Vitaro, Little Caesars Chief Development Officer. "In the U.S., we've developed tailored incentives to assist franchisees in lowering startup costs and further penetrating markets, like the Northeast. From an international standpoint, we just opened our first restaurants in Russia and are in the process of opening several other new markets this year, including Ecuador and the United Kingdom."

In the coming year, the brand intends to continue its domestic growth by adding more multi-unit and single-unit franchisees, offering special incentives for military veterans and first responders. With these targets in mind, Little Caesars is pursuing franchise candidates who strongly align with the brand's values and eligibility requirements in the following key markets:

New England

New York City

Minneapolis

Denver

Pacific Northwest

Little Caesars has grown its international presence over the past few years in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Canada, the Caribbean and Asia Pacific, most recently opening restaurants in Russia, Colombia, Spain and Barbados. The brand is currently seeking multi-unit developers in:

Brazil

France

Malaysia

Netherlands

Philippines

United Arab Emirates

To fuel the brand's future growth, Little Caesars expanded its development team. Vitaro joined Little Caesars as Chief Development Officer in April 2021, bringing decades of franchise development experience. Over the past year and a half, Little Caesars also hired Craig Sherwood as Vice President of U.S. Development, Marc DaSilva as Vice President of International Development and Basil Kazepis as Vice President of Real Estate and Construction.

In addition to an enhanced development team, Little Caesars is relying on its convenience-driven business model and advanced digital technology to offer increased support to Little Caesars franchise owners worldwide.

"The Little Caesars business model resonates with potential franchisees now more than ever following the popularity of our convenience-driven system throughout the pandemic," said Vitaro. "We saw a significant increase in Pizza Portal® pickup and delivery usage during 2020 and 2021, and those ordering options remain a top choice for our customers today."

Domestic franchising investments start around $360,000. Interested prospects should visit Franchise.LittleCaesars.com for more information. For initial requirements and to request information about international franchising, visit International.LittleCaesars.com.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2020 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with more than 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

