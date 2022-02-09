SKUx Hires Joshua White as Data Decision Leader to Further Power the Future of Data-Rich, Promotional Offers SKUx Helps Brands and Retailers Better Collect and Utilize First-Party Data While Powering Higher Conversion Rates with Serialized, Trackable, One-to-One, Mobile Offers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKUx, an innovative fintech company redefining the way consumer offers are delivered, redeemed, settled and reported, today announced the appointment of data scientist and engineer Joshua White as Data Decision Leader. White joins SKUx as the company transforms consumer offers and first-party data collection and analysis for advertisers and brands to enhance their relationship with their consumers.

SKUx is pioneering a revolution in consumer product promotions and advertising with the advent of secure, serialized, trackable, one-to-one, mobile offers, while simultaneously capturing valuable consumer data from consideration to purchase in near real time. The company's patent-pending Smart Incentives™ platform is set to replace the archaic world of coupons and settlement with a new data-rich approach that powers cost-effective, high-conversion offers, while eliminating long-time industry challenges like coupon fraud and inefficient settlement processes. SKUx data creates powerful 1-to-1 communication opportunities for brands.

As third party cookies decline in relevance, successful companies are making direct-to-consumer communications paramount to their strategy in 2022. A recent Deloitte survey found that 61 percent of high-growth brands are shifting to a first-party data strategy.

"Joshua will provide outstanding leadership to our data efforts at a time when advertisers absolutely must make the transition to first-party data to improve advertising effectiveness, data performance and compliance," said Jay Loeffler, president of SKUx. "Data has become a major focus for our brand and retail partners, and SKUx brings transformational solutions in understanding the consumer experience, not only at purchase but at consideration. This data provides important consumer communication opportunities to build value for both the consumer and our clients."

White brings depth of knowledge and experience across a range of data modeling and analytics initiatives, from consumer promotions to military applications. He has a long track record of managing data governance associated with regulatory protections such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the EU and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Prior to joining SKUx, White held senior data analyst and engineering positions with Raytheon Technologies and Wyndham Destinations.

"I'm excited to join SKUx and help further its success as the trusted platform to power one-to-one, data-rich product promotions and advertising that pay off for brands, retailers and consumers," said White.

About SKUx

A leading fintech innovator, SKUx gives brands and retailers the power to deliver secure, serialized, intuitive digital offers anywhere, anytime, at the speed of today's consumer. SKUx transforms virtually any coupon, rebate, or promotional offer into product-based payments for the world's leading brands, marketing agencies, and retailers. Leveraging Hedera Hashgraph distributed ledger technology, the company's patent-pending Smart Incentives™ platform combines offer details, serialization, first party data acquisition, funding, and settlement in near real-time. The result – increased customer trust, laser sharp transparency for all industry stakeholders, and new opportunities for consumer engagement.

For more information, visit www.skux.io.

