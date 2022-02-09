TENNESSEE PLACES NINE LOCATIONS ON LIST OF NATION'S WORST BOTTLENECKS

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today released its annual list highlighting the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America, and the state of Tennessee placed nine locations on the list, including one in the top 10.

"Year after year, ATRI puts together a comprehensive list of the nation's worst truck bottlenecks – and year after year Tennessee has several locations on the list. These chokepoints hurt our economy by wasting time, fuel and money at a time when our supply chain is already under strain," said Tennessee Trucking Association President Donna England. "The good news is that because of ATRI's work, we know where we can get the most benefit for our investment – by targeting these chokepoints we can reduce congestion, improve efficiency and safety and deliver benefits for consumers and motorists."

The 2022 Top Truck Bottleneck List measures the level of truck-involved congestion at over 300 locations on the national highway system. The analysis, based on truck GPS data from over 1 million freight trucks uses several customized software applications and analysis methods, along with terabytes of data from trucking operations to produce a congestion impact ranking for each location. ATRI's truck GPS data is also used to support the U.S. DOT's Freight Mobility Initiative. The bottleneck locations detailed in this latest ATRI list represent the top 100 congested locations, although ATRI continuously monitors more than 300 freight-critical locations.

The nine Tennessee bottlenecks are:



No. 10 Chattanooga: I-75 at I-24

No. 11 Nashville: I-24/I-40 at I- 440 (East)

No. 29 Chattanooga: I-24 at US 27

No. 42 Memphis: I-55 at I-40

No. 49 Nashville: I-40 at I-65 (East)

No. 57 Nashville: I-65 at I-24

No. 64 Knoxville: I-40/I-75 at I-140

No. 88 Knoxville: I-40 at I-275

No. 95 Nashville: I-65 at SR 386

"ATRI's bottleneck list is a roadmap for federal and state administrators responsible for prioritizing infrastructure investments throughout the country. Every year, ATRI's list highlights the dire needs for modernizing and improving our roads and bridges," said American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear. "We have seen, most recently in Pittsburgh, that the cost of doing nothing could also cost lives. It's time to fund these projects and get our supply chains moving again."

For access to the full report, including detailed information on each of the 100 top congested locations, please visit ATRI's website here. ATRI is also providing animations created with truck GPS data for select bottleneck locations, all available on the website.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

View original content:

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute