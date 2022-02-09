Watchdog Promotes Dodie L. Williams to Principal

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watchdog Real Estate Project Management, a project management and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Dodie L. Williams, LEED AP, to Principal.

Watchdog Real Estate Project Management provides real estate consulting services across a variety of market sectors. Founded in 2003, the firm employs a deep bench of qualified, experienced, passionate project managers with diverse backgrounds and skills, including real estate brokerage, architecture, engineering, construction management, and more.

In her role, Dodie will be active in advancing the company's national footprint. She will provide strategic direction for the company's future growth and expansion while actively developing business and building relationships throughout the country. As Principal, Dodie will continue to provide leadership both internally and externally as she implements Watchdog's mission to confidently deliver projects on time, on budget while protecting the interests of our clients.

With nearly two decades of experience in the industry, Dodie has implemented projects for clients across the nation. She has worked with organizations such as Embark Behavioral Health, Spencer Stuart, and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania amongst others.

"Dodie has been a vital asset to Watchdog since joining the firm," said Stephen S. Fean II, President. "Her knowledge in the industry as well as her mentorship abilities internally will continue to propel Watchdog in the future."

With a strong presence in the real estate industry, Dodie continues to strengthen the Watchdog brand in the marketplace, acting as an ambassador for the organization. As a leader in the firm, she provides extensive guidance and mentoring to the firm's project management team.

"I'm excited to transition into this new leadership role at Watchdog," said Williams. "As we continue to expand services to our clients on a national basis, I remain committed to ensuring our project managers are executing and delivering their projects in a consistent manner with the goal of 100% client satisfaction. I am thrilled to be able to contribute to the growth and success of Watchdog."

Dodie earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Gwynedd Mercy University. She is a LEED Accredited Professional from the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) and a licensed Real Estate Salesperson in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Outside of the office, Dodie is a committee member of WWIRE (Wellness for Women in Real Estate) Greater Philadelphia and enjoys running and hiking in her spare time. Watchdog is proud to have Dodie as part of our team and we celebrate her continued success.

