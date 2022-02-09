Wisconsin Predicts CHEESE will be the Big Winner on Game Day Americans Expected to Purchase 25 Million Pounds of Cheese for the Big Game

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are expected to purchase 25 million pounds of cheese for the Big Game on February 13th, according to data from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. That's enough to fill the field at SoFi Stadium 25 times with award-winning wheels of specialty Wisconsin Cheese.

"It's one of the biggest days of the year for football fans," says LeRoy Butler, former Green Bay Packers Safety and nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022, "and the best way to celebrate is with Wisconsin Cheese, where they've won more awards than anywhere else in the world."

Wisconsin is home to half of the nation's specialty cheese, with many crafted by Master Cheesemakers who go through over 10 years of rigorous training. Wisconsin's 1,200 licensed cheesemakers craft over 600 diverse types, styles and varieties of cheese to fulfill America's ever-growing appetite for cheese. If you're looking to please the crowd on game day, look for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese® badge at your local retailer.

"The country may be divided on who should win the game," says Suzanne Fanning, Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese and Senior Vice President at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, "but football fans nationwide agree that great cheese should be part of the starting lineup for every celebration."

For game day recipe inspiration, check out the latest issue of Grate.Pair.Share. , an online food and lifestyle magazine from Wisconsin Cheese. The Bloody Mary Cheese Board is a recipe MVP, stocked with award-winning favorites, while Soft Parmesan Pretzels paired with Warm Beer Cheese Dip will satisfy the melty and gooey cravings of any discerning fan.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at wisconsindairy.org .

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 150 years ago, before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook .

This Bloody Mary Cheese Board will be the MVP of your game day celebration, overflowing with award-winning Wisconsin Cheese. In fact, Wisconsin is the only state that requires a license to make cheese – this helps ensure that the quality is the very best. For more recipe inspiration, check out WisconsinCheese.com. (PRNewswire)

Proudly Wisconsin Cheese (TM) (PRNewsfoto/Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin) (PRNewswire)

