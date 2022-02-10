Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) Subsidiary Vayu Aerospace Incorporates Cutting-Edge Solid-State Batteries into its Autonomous G1 Drone

PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, has announced that its vertically integrated subsidiaries Vayu Aerospace Corporation (Vayu), ElecJet and Quality Circuit Assembly (QCA) have successfully incorporated ElecJet's Solid-State Battery into a new battery assembly capable of delivering 1.55kw of power, named the "Vayu A4M1 Power System." The A4M1 is roughly 2.5 times more powerful than its current lithium-ion power pack and can extend the G1's vertical flight capabilities with heavier payloads, if necessary. The battery cell is fire resistant, can be punctured and still operate, giving the G1 best in class safety and reliability. The battery is also capable of fast charging at a rate of 4C, which equates to a 15-minute charge time.

Newest Alpine4 logo (PRNewsfoto/Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

TK Eppley, President of Vayu Aerospace Corporation, had this to say, "Interest for our US-1, US-2, and G1 is building with customers around the world. The company has also received inquiries from several customers in the gas exploration and aerial surveillance sectors specifically for our A4M1 powered G1. We believe the addition of the A4M1 battery pack will redefine what is possible in autonomous flight and lead to increased sales moving forward."

Kent B. Wilson of Alpine 4 commented: "The electrification of aviation and aerospace is on the forefront of what we are doing at Alpine 4 and across our subsidiaries. The vertical integration of Vayu, Elecjet and QCA clearly demonstrates the strength of our DSF business model when multiple subsidiaries align on a project. Our next generation US-2 will be one of the world's first airframes designed around a Solid-State Power System. The use of our solid-state battery technology will be a key component in the future of electric flight due to its reliability, safety and charging speeds."

About Alpine 4 Holdings: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP) is a NASDAQ traded conglomerate that acquires businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas, and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

Contact: Investor Relations

investorrelations@alpine4.com

www.alpine4.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc.