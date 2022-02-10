City of Easton, Pennsylvania, Improves Online Permitting and Licensing with OpenGov's Citizen Services Suite

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Easton, PA, has successfully gone live with OpenGov Citizen Services . The City invites constituents to apply for permits and licenses online via its new portal , allowing users to submit applications online anytime and from anywhere.

City of Easton, PA (PRNewswire)

Easton's Planning & Codes Department is led by a dynamic leader in Stephen Nowroski who has been committed to transitioning to improving the City's online permitting and licensing processes after struggling with an outdated system throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. After a competitive evaluation, the City of Easton selected OpenGov, and, specifically, OpenGov Citizen Services, mainly, for its ability to scale across the enterprise, its ease of use, and the success other neighboring communities found with the software.

"We are eager to streamline our processes and bring efficiency along with convenience to our residents," said City of Easton Director of Planning & Codes Stephen Nowroski. "Partnering with OpenGov will help us better serve our stakeholders for years to come."

With the implementation of OpenGov Citizen Services, the City of Easton enables a variety of capabilities to manage permitting, licensing, and code enforcement, including:

Automating operational permitting, licensing, and code enforcement processes

Providing residents access to critical information surrounding community initiatives

Reviewing, approving, and scheduling inspections, and issuing permits and licenses from a single digital platform

Improving staff and constituent insights for more informed decision-making that impacts the community

"We are thankful for the opportunity to partner with the City of Easton," said OpenGov Senior Vice President of Professional Services Angela Langston. "The time and dedication the Planning & Codes team has put into its implementation process has it set up for continued success. We look forward to watching the team thrive with OpenGov Citizen Services."

The City of Easton joins more than 1,000 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in providing our nation's state agencies and local governments with modern cloud software to help power more effective and accountable government. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, financial, and community development needs of the public sector, OpenGov solutions help our more than 1,000 customers plan effectively, increase efficiency, and improve engagement through better collaboration and transparency.

OpenGov is the leader in budgeting and planning for the public sector, powering more effective and accountable government. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OpenGov