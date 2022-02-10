Digi-Key Electronics Recognized as one of America's Best Employers of 2022 by Forbes Magazine

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, has been named one of America's Best Midsize Employers 2022 by Forbes. Digi-Key ranked in the Top 50 out of 500 midsize employers, and Top 3 in their industry category: Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment.

"We are so proud to once again be recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers," said Shane Zutz, vice president of human resources at Digi-Key. "Keeping Digi-Key a great place to work while maintaining a strong employee culture has remained a top priority throughout the pandemic and this past year, and we are so grateful to our employees who have gone above and beyond to enable massive growth and innovation for the company into 2022."

America's Best Employers 2022 were identified by Forbes in an independent survey administered by Statista. 60,000 employees working for U.S. companies with more than 1,000 workers were surveyed. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from respondents who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family. Their evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Digi-Key has focused on creating a safe work environment and flexible, work-from-home culture for employees whose roles could accommodate working from home. Digi-Key has also eased pressures on employees with additional paid time off benefits to employees working onsite, as well as unlimited unpaid time off and additional flexibility in shift schedules to better meet the needs of employees bearing additional responsibilities of caregiving and virtual schooling.

Digi-Key puts opportunities to grow at the forefront, connecting talent with career development resources and providing an industry-leading benefits package. Digi-Key's comprehensive health insurance plan covers, on average, more than 97% of employees' expenses, with no premiums for individual coverage and extremely low rates for families. The on-site Key Health & Wellness Center clinic allows for employees to receive fast, efficient and free health care, without a co-pay or the need to clock out of work. Digi-Key also offers generous 401(k) matching funds as well as competitive paid time off, and many other perks and benefits.

The full list of America's Best Employers 2022 honorees is available at Forbes.com.

For more information about Digi-Key and career opportunities, visit the Digi-Key careers website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13 million components from over 2,200 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

