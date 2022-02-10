Enseo Appoints Jeff Johns to Lead Room Controls Business Unit

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enseo, the premier technology services provider offering solutions in hospitality, senior living, and education, has hired Jeff Johns as the Managing Director of Connected Solutions. In this role, Johns will lead the growth of room controls, energy management and IoT products in both hospitality and senior living.

Johns has more than 28 years of experience designing, marketing and selling technology to consumer and enterprise markets, with more than 16 years in hospitality technology. This position marks a return to Enseo for Johns, as he previously sold TV entertainment solutions for the company. In 2011, he left to focus on guest room automation with INNCOM and Honeywell, where he worked with hotels, brands and ownership groups to become a recognized industry leader for designing and selling these complex systems.

"With Jeff's proven track record of success and passion for guest room automation, he's the perfect addition to our Enseo team as we grow our room controls business," said Kris Singleton, Enseo president and CIO. "Jeff has built a reputation as an innovator of complex systems, and his expertise is valued at a time when energy management and smart room features are becoming a necessity in hospitality and senior living, from both an operational standpoint as well as user experience."

Built on the same platform as Enseo's well-known, in-room entertainment offering, Enseo room controls span from basic energy management to luxury lighting and automation, whether retrofit or new construction.

"I joined Enseo in 2006 and enjoyed contributing to its early success," said Jeff Johns, Enseo Managing Director of Connected Solutions. "Enseo has experienced significant growth and is well respected in the industry. I couldn't be more excited to be a part of the team again, and look forward to growing the business in both familiar and new markets for Enseo."

