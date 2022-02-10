Forrester Research Reports 2021 Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year Financial Results Year-over-year total contract value up by 15% to $345.8 million

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results.

"We delivered historic results in 2021, headlined by record contract value growth of 15%, six straight quarters of sequential contract value growth, and double-digit revenue growth for the year," said George F. Colony, Forrester's chairman and chief executive officer. "Our wallet retention, client count, and client retention also increased significantly during the year."

"Our new flagship research portfolio, Forrester Decisions, is exceeding expectations, and its value is resonating with our clients. We are well positioned to build on this strong momentum in 2022 and remain laser-focused on increasing contract value at double-digit rates. I thank our employees and clients for helping us achieve these results."

Fourth-Quarter Financial Performance

Total revenues were $133.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $120.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

On a GAAP basis, net income was $8.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with a net income of $2.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.

On an adjusted basis, net income was $11.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, which reflects an adjusted effective tax rate of 31%. Adjusted net income excludes stock-based compensation of $2.7 million and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $3.6 million. This compares with an adjusted net income of $6.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020, which reflects an adjusted tax rate of 31%. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 excludes stock-based compensation of $2.9 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $5.5 million, integration costs of $2.0 million, lease incentive income of $3.4 million, and investment gains of $0.1 million.

Year Ended December 31, 2021, Financial Performance

Total revenues were $494.3 million, compared with $449.0 million for the same period in 2020.

On a GAAP basis, net income was $24.8 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for 2021, compared with a net income of $10.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for 2020.

On an adjusted basis, net income was $40.5 million, or $2.09 per diluted share, for 2021, which reflects an adjusted effective tax rate of 31%. Adjusted net income excludes stock-based compensation of $10.1 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $15.1 million, and integration costs of $0.3 million. This compares with an adjusted net income of $30.4 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, for 2020, which reflects an adjusted tax rate of 31%. Adjusted net income for 2020 excludes stock-based compensation of $10.9 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $19.7 million, acquisition-related deferred revenue fair value adjustment of $0.4 million, integration costs of $5.8 million, lease incentive income of $3.2 million, and investment gains of $2.5 million.

A reconciliation of GAAP results to adjusted results may be found in the attached financial tables.

2022 Guidance

Forrester is providing first-quarter 2022 financial guidance as follows:

First-Quarter 2022 (GAAP):

Total revenues of approximately $119.0 million to $123.0 million .

Operating margin of approximately 1.5% to 3.5%.

Interest expense of approximately $0.6 million .

An effective tax rate of 30%.

Diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.04 to $0.10 .

First-Quarter 2022 (Adjusted):

Adjusted financial guidance for the first quarter of 2022 excludes stock-based compensation expense of $3.2 million to $3.4 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of approximately $3.4 million, and any investment gains or losses.

Adjusted operating margin of approximately 7.0% to 9.0%.

Adjusted effective tax rate of 30%.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.28 to $0.34 .

Our full-year 2022 guidance is as follows:

Full-Year 2022 (GAAP):

Total revenues of approximately $550.0 million to $560.0 million .

Operating margin of approximately 6.5% to 7.5%.

Interest expense of approximately $2.5 million .

An effective tax rate of 30%.

Diluted earnings per share of approximately $1.25 to $1.35 .

Full-Year 2022 (Adjusted):

Adjusted financial guidance for full-year 2022 excludes stock-based compensation expense of $14.0 million to $14.5 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of approximately $13.2 million, and any investment gains or losses.

Adjusted operating margin of approximately 11.5% to 12.5%.

Adjusted effective tax rate of 30%.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $2.25 to $2.35 .

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, Forrester's financial guidance for the first quarter of and full-year 2022 and statements about the performance of Forrester Decisions and Forrester's future financial performance and financial condition. These statements are based on Forrester's current plans and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future activities and results of operations to be materially different from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual future activities and results to differ include, among others, Forrester's ability to retain and enrich memberships for its research products and services; Forrester's ability to fulfill existing or generate new consulting engagements and advisory services; technology spending; the impact of health epidemics, including COVID-19, on Forrester's business; Forrester's ability to respond to business and economic conditions and market trends; the risks and challenges inherent in international business activities, including the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union; Forrester's ability to offer new products and services; Forrester's dependence on key personnel; Forrester's ability to attract and retain professional staff; the impact of Forrester's outstanding debt obligations; competition and industry consolidation; possible variations in Forrester's quarterly operating results; concentration of ownership of Forrester; the possibility of network disruptions and security breaches; any failure to enforce and protect Forrester's intellectual property rights; compliance with privacy laws; taxation risks; any weakness in Forrester's system of internal controls; and the amount and timing of the repurchase of Forrester stock. Forrester undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For further information, please refer to Forrester's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The consolidated statements of operations and the table of key financial data are attached.

Forrester Research, Inc.















Consolidated Statements of Income















(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Revenues:















Research

$ 89,494

$ 77,798

$ 325,340

$ 301,544 Consulting

39,211

38,839

156,114

137,303 Events

5,023

3,884

12,861

10,137 Total revenues

133,728

120,521

494,315

448,984 Operating expenses:















Cost of services and fulfillment

52,244

47,457

201,815

180,899 Selling and marketing

47,774

44,601

170,949

166,200 General and administrative

16,161

14,433

58,056

50,369 Depreciation

2,503

2,481

9,390

9,879 Amortization of intangible assets

3,562

5,536

15,129

19,683 Integration costs

—

1,964

334

5,779 Total operating expenses

122,244

116,472

455,673

432,809 Income from operations

11,484

4,049

38,642

16,175 Interest expense

(971)

(1,236)

(4,222)

(5,340) Other expense, net

(363)

(209)

(1,229)

(374) Gains on investments, net

—

107

—

2,472 Income before income taxes

10,150

2,711

33,191

12,933 Income tax expense

2,127

285

8,347

2,943 Net income

$ 8,023

$ 2,426

$ 24,844

$ 9,990

















Basic income per common share

$ 0.42

$ 0.13

$ 1.30

$ 0.53 Diluted income per common share

$ 0.41

$ 0.13

$ 1.28

$ 0.53 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

19,118

18,971

19,110

18,827 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

19,376

19,119

19,357

18,935

















Adjusted data (1):















Total revenues - GAAP

$ 133,728

$ 120,521

$ 494,315

$ 448,984 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment

—

42

—

444 Adjusted revenues

$ 133,728

$ 120,563

$ 494,315

$ 449,428

















Income from operations - GAAP

$ 11,484

$ 4,049

$ 38,642

$ 16,175 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment

—

42

—

444 Amortization of intangible assets

3,562

5,536

15,129

19,683 Integration costs

—

1,964

334

5,779 Lease incentive

—

(3,445)

—

(3,226) Stock-based compensation included in the















following expense categories:















Cost of services and fulfillment

1,668

1,693

6,057

6,156 Selling and marketing

478

520

1,698

1,751 General and administrative

573

700

2,315

2,970 Adjusted income from operations

$ 17,765

$ 11,059

$ 64,175

$ 49,732





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share Net income - GAAP

$ 8,023

$ 0.41

$ 2,426

$ 0.13

$ 24,844

$ 1.28

$ 9,990

$ 0.53 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment

—

—

42

—

—

—

444

0.02 Amortization of intangible assets

3,562

0.19

5,536

0.29

15,129

0.78

19,683

1.04 Integration costs

—

—

1,964

0.10

334

0.02

5,779

0.30 Lease incentive

—

—

(3,445)

(0.18)

—

—

(3,226)

(0.17) Stock-based compensation

2,719

0.14

2,913

0.15

10,070

0.52

10,877

0.57 Gains on investments

—

—

(107)

—

—

—

(2,472)

(0.13) Tax effects of items above (2)

(1,831)

(0.09)

(1,632)

(0.08)

(7,107)

(0.37)

(8,612)

(0.45) Adjustment to tax expense for adjusted tax rate (3)

(1,135)

(0.06)

(1,063)

(0.06)

(2,750)

(0.14)

(2,091)

(0.11) Adjusted net income

$ 11,338

0.59

$ 6,634

$ 0.35

$ 40,520

2.09

$ 30,372

$ 1.60 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

19,376





19,119





19,357





18,935





































(1) Forrester believes that adjusted financial results provide investors with consistent and comparable information to aid in the understanding of Forrester's ongoing



business and are also used by Forrester in making compensation decisions. Our adjusted presentation excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets,



acquisition-related deferred revenue fair value adjustments, stock-based compensation, integration costs, net gains or losses from investments, and lease



incentive cost and credits, as well as their related tax effects. We also utilized an assumed tax rate of 31% in both 2021 and 2020, which excludes items such as any release of reserves for uncertain tax positions established in prior years, the settlement of prior-year tax audits, and the effect of any adjustments related to the filing of prior-year tax returns. The adjusted data does not purport to be prepared in accordance with Accounting Principles Generally Accepted in the United States.









































(2) The tax effect of adjusting items is based on the accounting treatment and rate for the jurisdiction of each item.

















































(3) To compute adjusted net income, we apply an adjusted effective tax rate of 31%.

























Forrester Research, Inc.







Key Financial Data







(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)











December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020 Balance sheet data:







Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable investments

$ 134,278

$ 90,257 Accounts receivable, net

$ 86,965

$ 84,695 Deferred revenue

$ 213,696

$ 179,968 Debt outstanding

$ 75,000

$ 109,375













Year Ended



December 31,



2021

2020 Cash flow data:







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 107,067

$ 47,754 Purchases of property and equipment

$ (10,745)

$ (8,905) Repayments of debt

$ (34,375)

$ (23,375) Repurchases of common stock

$ (20,066)

$ —













As of



December 31,



2021

2020 Metrics:







Contract value

$ 345,800

$ 301,300 Client retention

78%

72% Wallet retention

102%

86% Number of clients

3,005

2,808













As of



December 31,



2021

2020 Headcount:







Total headcount

1,781

1,798 Sales force

637

701

