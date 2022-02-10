Noodle Appoints Allison Nugent as First Chief People Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodle, the country's fastest-growing online learning network, announced today the appointment of Allison Nugent as Chief People Officer. In this newly created role, Allison will drive efforts to attract, retain, and cultivate a best-in-class workforce as Noodle rapidly scales its operations and team.

"As our team nears 400 people, we needed an experienced Chief People Officer to support our growth, from building out career paths to cultivating an engaging remote culture and expanding our already generous benefits program," said Keri Hoyt, Noodle President, and COO. "Allison impressed us with her 20 years of experience in global HR operations and as a champion of employee engagement, wellness, and diversity and inclusion programs. We are confident she is the right person to shepherd us through this next stage of growth, continuing to cultivate a culture that recognizes and celebrates our amazing people as they bring their best and most authentic selves to work."

Prior to joining Noodle, Allison spent several years as the Corporate Human Resources Principal of Relationship and Programs Operations for an aeronautic-defense organization, responsible for conceptualizing and delivering high-impact human capital initiatives, and harmonizing strategies with business needs, operations, and people strategies.

Allison has held leadership roles in the full life cycle of global human resources, global immigration and mobility, talent acquisition, operations, mergers and acquisition, and business development at several Fortune 500 companies.

Allison is an active member of the Society of Women Engineers and holds a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering (CE) and a Master's of Business Administration (MS & MBA). In her personal life, she proudly sponsors orphanages for abandoned children in the Caribbean.

Working at Noodle means joining a company that cares deeply about its people and the world at large through its drive to increase education access for all. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit https://partners.noodle.com/noodle-careers and apply for open positions.

About Noodle:

Noodle is a certified B Corp that creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January 2019, Noodle has launched as many online programs with elite U.S. universities as have all of its competitors combined. Its network of universities, higher education leaders, providers, and students fuels innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. Follow Noodle on LinkedIn and Twitter.

