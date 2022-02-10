Nu Skin Named to the Forbes List of America's Best Employers for 2022

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS), a global leader in beauty and wellness, today announced that Forbes named it one of America's Best Employers for 2022. Nu Skin ranks #57 on the annual list of the top 500 mid-sized companies in the country and #2 in the packaged goods industry. This recognition follows the company's recent inclusion on the Forbes list of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies for 2021.

Nu Skin ranks #57 on the Forbes list and #2 among Packaged Goods companies. (PRNewswire)

"Our passionate and innovative employees are the greatest contributor to our success," said Ryan Napierski, Nu Skin president and CEO. "We are honored to be recognized for creating a culture that values inclusivity and integrity and that empowers every employee to be a force for good in the world."

To compile the list, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the 500 mid-size employers that received the most recommendations.

About Nu Skin

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is a leading beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people live, look and feel their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature. Backed by more than 35 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in approximately 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business. Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children's health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.

Nu Skin Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nu Skin Enterprises