Oro Unveils OroCommerce 5.0, Empowering Sellers to Elevate the B2B Customer Experience

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oro Inc. today announced the launch of OroCommerce 5.0, the latest long-term support (LTS) release of its flagship eCommerce platform. As the only open-source eCommerce solution purpose-built for B2B companies, OroCommerce 5.0 maintains Oro's commitment to its customers, partners, developers, and end-users, while adding new features to boost productivity, improve site performance, and optimize customer experiences.

Among the key upgrades for B2B brands in OroCommerce 5.0:

Lightning-fast speed and performance driven by a slew of under-the-hood improvements. Buyers can now manage orders and product lists containing hundreds or thousands of individual items without getting bogged down. Out-of-the-box support for WebP images also gives users high resolution images that load almost instantly, with intelligent processing to tailor image formats to individual browsers, ensuring blazing-fast speeds for every user.

Powerful new search functionality with upgraded discovery tools for B2B buyers, boosting customer loyalty and maximizing average order values. Weighted attributes enable the promotion of products based on popularity, available inventory, or user ratings. Searches are also downloadable for later review or sharing, and also savable to give customers notifications when stock status changes or new products arrive — a great way to drive loyalty and increase average order values.

Accessibility for everyone, with full compatibility with screen readers and other assistive technologies. OroCommerce 5.0 also gains new features such as search autocomplete and keyboard-optimized navigation to support users with visual impairments, making sure all customers feel welcome and brands never miss a potential sale..

A friction-free work environment driven by important new productivity-focused upgrades, including full integration with Microsoft Office 365 to help team members spend less time window-switching and more time focused on creating value and serving customers. With a single sign-on, OroCommerce 5.0 makes it effortless for staff to stay on top of contacts, calendars, tasks, and emails, without ever leaving the Oro interface.

Stability and security to help keep brands safe and to help customers shop with confidence. The platform gains key upgrades across the tech stack, which now includes Symfony 5.4 LTS, PHP 8.1 , PostgreSQL 13 / MySQL 8, and ElasticSearch 8. As an LTS release, OroCommerce 5.0 gives users the security of knowing that they will receive active maintenance for a minimum of 18 months, and comprehensive security fixes for a further 18 months.

"We know that providing the best possible customer experience is mission-critical for B2B brands — and that's why we made sure that OroCommerce 5.0 was packed with the features and tools that B2B buyers crave," said Yoav Kutner, CEO at Oro, Inc. "With best-of-breed open source technologies and an unparalleled out-of-the-box featureset, we're making B2B eCommerce faster, more powerful, and more customer-focused than ever before, and giving brands the tools they need to take their businesses to new heights in 2022."

Users can get a front-row view of the new release with Oro's live Product Update Demo on Thursday, March 3rd at 8 am PST. Oro's leadership team will offer a full overview of new features, updates, and use-cases, and will answer attendees' questions in real time.

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open-source commerce applications: OroCommerce, the B2B eCommerce platform purpose-built for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and brands; OroMarketplace, the analyst-recognized marketplace management platform for all business use cases; OroCRM, the industry's most flexible multi-channel CRM solution; and OroPlatform, a streamlined solution for developers of custom business applications. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, Chief Technology Officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information on OroCommerce, visit https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/ .

