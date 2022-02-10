Ping Identity Announces 2021 Partners of the Year

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today unveiled its 2021 Partners of the Year Award winners, recognizing global partners dedicated to working with Ping Identity to solve digital business challenges. The 2021 award winners were especially successful helping the world's leading enterprises develop, manage and support digital-first experiences that are critical to keeping customers, partners, and employees securely connected amid the pandemic.

Ping Identity's 2021 Partners of the Year include:

Technology Alliances Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

The Technology Alliance Partner of the Year recognizes the partner who has demonstrated excellence in innovation and a commitment to solving critical business challenges with Ping Identity products and solutions. AWS , one of the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platforms, showed a commitment to driving field engagement, aligning go-to-market strategies and truly exemplifying a "better together" solution for Ping Identity customers.

Delivery Partner of the Year: ProofID

Given to the delivery partner who has risen to the highest ranks of Ping Identity's Delivery Approved Program, ProofID , which develops world-class identity solutions, exhibited extraordinary skills combining Ping Identity technology with its own intellectual property (IP) and methodology. ProofID, Adding value with their own IP ideiio and Managed Service, earned the Delivery Partner of the Year for the fourth consecutive year, for solving the complex identity challenges, while providing an exceptional customer experience and accelerated time to value.

Rising Star: GuidePoint Security

A new category for 2021, The Rising Star is awarded to the partner showing incredible growth and potential. The winner of the first Rising Star award, GuidePointSecurity , is one of Ping Identity's fastest growing partnerships in North America, with a 500 percent increase in sourced opportunities. This growth has been powered by increased collaboration with Ping product leadership to execute a go-to-market Zero Trust solution.

North America Partner of the Year: Optiv

The Partner of the Year award recognizes the North America channel partner that exemplifies the best of Ping Identity. Optiv , the 2021 winner, has had a positive impact on Ping Identity's business through growing the customer base, promoting alignment, engaging with field sellers, and making strong sales pipeline contributions to Ping Identity.

International Partner of the Year: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

The International Partner of the Year award recognizes the partner who exemplifies the best of Ping Identity across North America, EMEA and APAC. TCS , a leading IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, with consultants in 46 countries around the world, worked with Ping Identity to develop a truly global alliance. Together, the two partners target to provide seamless and secure customer access management to their global clientele enabling growth and agile transformations. Additionally, TCS will train more than 300 security consultants with Ping Identity solutions to bolster the partnership.

Global Systems Integrator (GSI) Partner of the Year: KPMG

Partnering with a GSI requires deep integration of both organizations, including go-to-market offerings, messaging, and ultimately delivering client value. The GSI Partner of the Year award recognizes the partner helping to pioneer advanced programs that create value by thinking 12-18 months into the future to ensure customer innovation happens ahead of the market. KPMG , one of the world's largest consultancies, has not only supported, but helped to define Ping Identity's go-to-market channel strategy.

"We focused on expanding our channel program and business in 2021, and Ping Identity's success is a testament to the work and partnerships we've developed with each of this year's award winners," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder, Ping Identity. "I want to thank this year's winners, along with all of our valued partners, for helping Ping Identity create new solutions, set standards in identity, and drive global business."

